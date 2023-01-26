Read full article on original website
Candidate for Arlington County Board garners endorsement from LGBTQ organization
Jonathan Dromgoole, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for Arlington County Board, has been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office. Dromgoole “will bring a unique and necessary perspective to the County Board, ensuring all residents are considered when...
Fairfax supervisors toss a lifeline to remaining county tax company
Fairfax County supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously agreed to aid the county’s sole remaining taxicab company by extending how old its vehicles can be and removing their maximum mileage cap. The newly approved standards increase the permissible age of taxicabs from 10 years to 12 for ones that are...
InFive: Minnieville interchange funding, new school board candidate and wintry mix tonight?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Two Virginia General Assembly bills introduced by Del. Danica Roem seeking to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Act will advance to the House calendar. 4. Minnieville interchange. Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm...
Authors chronicle segregation, integration of N.Va. libraries
Patrons of Northern Virginia’s libraries take access to them for granted, but many of the facilities were for whites only until the late 1950s and early 1960s. Chris Barbuschak and Suzanne LaPierre, librarians in the Virginia Room at the City of Fairfax Regional Library, recently delved into that history and chronicled the struggle in a new book, “Desegregation in Northern Virginia Libraries.”
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
New Arlington park gets approval ... and its name
Arlington County officials on Jan. 21 approved plans establishing and naming a new park in Crystal City. Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what will be known as “Arlington Junction Park” – located at South Eads Street and Army Navy Drive – at the December meeting. But because notice had not been given (as required under state law) to the Department of Defense and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the matter had to be put off a month.
Republican Lowery running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney
A defense attorney wants to take over as Prince William County’s top prosecutor. Republican Matt Lowery plans to challenge Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in November’s election. “Amy Ashworth has made policy choices quite intentionally that have run the commonwealth’s attorney’s office into the ground,” he said....
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center
Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
More public art likely on the way in Vienna
A sunrise mural later this year may grace a tan-brick wall at the Vienna Community Center, and three other Vienna Public Art Commission projects also appear to have the Vienna Town Council’s support. Commission leaders, who outlined their plans at a Jan. 23 Council work session, first play to...
280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries
Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
Data; Florida still a favored spot of those moving from local area
Where are residents who anticipate leaving the Washington region (we refuse to give in and use the acronym “DMV”) planning to end up? A new real-world survey gives some indications. JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company, noted several local and national moving...
Reagan National, Dulles have more flight seats for passengers than in 2022
If you’re looking for available airline seats in the Washington region, your best bet for the first quarter of 2023 will be, by far, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Reagan National should have 9 percent more seats during the first quarter compared to the same (pre-pandemic) quarter in 2019,...
Fairfax County teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna home. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the “Quadg0d,” his Instagram username, is known for his transcendent quadruple jumps. He represents the Washington Figure...
Fairfax officials urge residents to learn how to 'stop the bleed'
Learning how to stop bleeding is vital, as a person can die from severe, uncontrolled bleeding in as little as five minutes, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said. When a traumatic-bleeding emergency occurs in Fairfax County, most often a friend, family member, neighbor, co-worker or bystander is on...
Time capsule planned for Manassas city’s 150th birthday
People may never master time travel, but in Manassas, objects soon will. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Manassas’ founding, the city is asking residents to submit objects for a time capsule not to be opened for another 50 years. According to the submission form, objects must be small – roughly the size of a golf ball, ornament or flat – and photos or historically-significant documents are encouraged. Those whose objects are picked will be invited to drop their items into the capsule at the city’s “birthday party” on April 1 at Dean Park. Submissions are due by March 1.
Dumfries man sentenced to 30 years in multiple fentanyl overdoses, one fatal
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal. According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed...
Wakefield and W-L win in boys hoop action
In Jan. 27 Liberty District high-school basketball games, the Wakefield Warriors boys defeated the visiting McLean Highlanders, 68-55, and the Wakefield girls lost to host McLean, 56-42. For the boys, Kobe Davis had 30 points and seven rebounds and made three threes. Seth Langford scored 14, had 13 rebounds and...
