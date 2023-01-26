ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyre Nichols Death, Two EMTs And Fire Lieutenant Who Came To Scene Fired

More first responders have now been fired in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death ... and this time it's a fire lieutenant and two EMTs who responded to the scene. The Memphis Fire Department announced Monday it fired three members of Engine 55 ... Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker and EMTs Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge for violating numerous policies and protocols during Tyre's arrest.
Tyre Nichols' Stepdad Denies Rumor Tyre Had Affair with Officer's Wife

Tyre Nichols was NOT having a relationship with the wife of one of the Memphis police officers involved in his brutal beating ... according to his stepdad, who is addressing a rumor that's all over the Internet. Tyre's stepfather, Rodney Wells, denied the scandalous accusation Tuesday during a prayer vigil...
