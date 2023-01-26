Read full article on original website
A Game Changer in Crypto Adoption? Binance Announces Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
The service, in collaboration with MasterCard, allows users to make purchases in-store and online using crypto. Dock issues Binance Card, and the service instantly converts crypto to fiat. Brazilians would be able to buy goods and services from merchants and pay bills using cryptocurrencies in a new service launched by...
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
BestChange Celebrates a Decade and a Half of Safe and Secure Crypto Trading
BestChange, the leading exchange change rate monitoring platform, has announced that it is celebrating 15 years of service. This milestone highlights the company’s dedication to providing increased customer security and safety in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency. Finding a reliable and trustworthy exchange platform can be daunting as the...
Gemini Vows Legal Action Against Genesis’ Parent Company amidst Bankruptcy Filing
Investors are blaming Gemini for the failed joint Earn Program with Genesis. On the other hand, the SEC is accusing both firms of flaunting securities laws. US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini – founded by twin brothers Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss – is embroiled in a fresh tussle with Genesis Capital’s parent company DCG after the crypto lender (Genesis) filed for bankruptcy protection.
Ireland To Clamp Down on Crypto Adverts Targeting Young Adults
Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of Ireland’s central bank, has asked legislators to create regulations for cryptocurrencies, particularly those that would prevent predatory advertisements from being presented to young adults and protect retail customers in the industry. Speaking to the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform on Wednesday,...
Harvest Keeper – the most stable cryptocurrency trader
Harvest Keeper is an innovative project based on artificial intelligence, which completely eliminates the human factor from trading, creating an opportunity to generate yields 24 hours a day. The project team is absolutely open and consists of professional developers who have successfully passed the KYC. In addition, the project’s Smart...
Cryptegrity DAO (ESCROW) is Now Available for Trading on Hotbit
Hotbit Exchange, a global crypto trading platform, officially listed $ESCROW (Cryptegrity DAO) on January 27, 2023. The ESCROW/USDT trading pair is now available for all users of Hotbit Exchange. To increase trust and protect the funds of buyers and sellers, Cryptegrity DAO (ESCROW) has introduced a means to trade crypto...
Tokens Will Be Launched into Orbit: Platform with Space Potential Announced TGE
The GAGARIN ecosystem is releasing its $GGR token on January 31. True to its ambitious name, this project skyrocketed in the second half of 2022, making the TGE native token an anticipated event for a large community. The release of the $GGR will take place in BNB and TON networks, and at the same time a staking program of up to 40% will be launched. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss this event.
