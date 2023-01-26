Northeast NC Employer Resource Summit set for Feb. 9

College of The Albemarle will be among several business and industry partners participating in the upcoming Northeast North Carolina Employer Resource Summit.

The daylong event will start at 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center. It is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for employers to connect with COA and other members of the Community Partnership effort, which also includes ECSU, the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center, the Albemarle Commission, Apprenticeship NC, N.C Career and Technical Education, N.C. Small Business and Technology Development Center, N.C. Works and Northeast N.C. Career Pathways.

The goal of the Northeast North Carolina Employer Resource Summit is to provide opportunities for employers to network with colleges and universities and other agencies to create workforce pipelines in northeastern North Carolina through internships, apprenticeships and other work-based learning opportunities.

“College of The Albemarle is pleased to be a part of this community partnership,” said Evonne Carter, COA’s vice president of learning. “We have been working with Apprenticeship NC since early 2022 to establish opportunities for our students to work in their field of study while completing their degree or certification through COA.”

Apprenticeships benefit both employers and apprentices, Carter said.

“The employers build a pipeline of workers and the apprentices are supported to take college courses, work with a mentor, make a wage during the apprenticeship period and have a strong relationship with the company,” she said.

The registration deadline for the event has been extended to Friday, Feb. 3. Employers can still sign up to participate by emailing D05-SMB-ALC-CMD@uscg.mil.