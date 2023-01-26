ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery

GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
GRAFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged

MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy stolen vehicle pursuit, 6 arrested

CUDAHY, Wis. - Six people were arrested after Cudahy police pursued a stolen Hyundai on Sunday night, Jan. 29. Police said officers responded to the area near Whittaker and Lipton for a report of people entering vehicles -- traveling in a red Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle was spotted nearby...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting

MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff

Calls for more transparent policies and the release of video after officer-involved deaths grew louder after a group of activists and the family of Brieon Green, who died in the custody at the Milwaukee County jail, met with the Milwaukee County sheriff last week. Following the death of 21-year-old Brieon Green at the Milwaukee County […] The post Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified

NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Older man injured in house explosion in Grafton

GRAFTON, Wis. — A house exploded Monday morning on Surrey Lane in Grafton. It happened just after 11 a.m. The fire chief said an older couple was inside. A man in his 80s was in the basement when the explosion happened. "All he could explain is that he was...
GRAFTON, WI
Channel 3000

Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy