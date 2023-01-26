Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
WISN
Milwaukee police warn of 'crime trend': Armed robberies and car break-ins
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police issued a safety bulletin urging community members to practice situational awareness. They say the department is seeing a crime trend of armed robberies and car break-ins near downtown entertainment areas. "There's a lot of people talking about it, there is. And it's sad, it truly...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
WISN
Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery
GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
wearegreenbay.com
Drone footage captures stolen vehicle suspect fleeing across I-94 in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy stolen vehicle pursuit, 6 arrested
CUDAHY, Wis. - Six people were arrested after Cudahy police pursued a stolen Hyundai on Sunday night, Jan. 29. Police said officers responded to the area near Whittaker and Lipton for a report of people entering vehicles -- traveling in a red Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle was spotted nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff
Calls for more transparent policies and the release of video after officer-involved deaths grew louder after a group of activists and the family of Brieon Green, who died in the custody at the Milwaukee County jail, met with the Milwaukee County sheriff last week. Following the death of 21-year-old Brieon Green at the Milwaukee County […] The post Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
WISN
Older man injured in house explosion in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. — A house exploded Monday morning on Surrey Lane in Grafton. It happened just after 11 a.m. The fire chief said an older couple was inside. A man in his 80s was in the basement when the explosion happened. "All he could explain is that he was...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
Channel 3000
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
Racine house fire injures two, kills one; victim identified
Racine police identified the 74-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Racine over the weekend as Johnnie Edison.
Comments / 5