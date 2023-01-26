Georgia drug dealer who helped dismember West Virginia woman's corpse, tossed pieces in trash, gets 50 years in prison

Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVNews
West Virginia reports 13 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 13 more COVID deaths Tuesday, pushing the total to 7,849. There were 836 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
WVNews
West Virginia House passes bill allowing 'tactical medical professionals' to carry guns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday allowing "tactical medical professionals" to carry firearms while on the job. Senate Bill 83 passed the House unanimously (94-0, with four members absent) and now returns to the West Virginia Senate. Senate...
WVNews
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
WVNews
Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
WVNews
Betty Lou Felton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Lou Felton, 80, of Simpson, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born at Coalton, WV, on October 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Juel J. and Georgia O. (McDaniel) Wiseman.
WVNews
Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission assigned to distribute money from a massive settlement with opioid companies has made its first funding award to help combat the state's opioid epidemic, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission has awarded $10.5 million in funding...
WVNews
WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
WVNews
Dorthy Ann Courtney
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Dorthy Ann Courtney, 65, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Philippi on July 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Clarence David Wolfe and Irene Lucille Moore Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandchild, Adelynn; and one brother, Aaron.
WVNews
WVa national forest to provide US Capitol Christmas tree
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. It’s the first time since 1976 that a tree from the Monongahela National Forest will be used for the display, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Tuesday.
WVNews
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department.
WVNews
Ex-Ohio speaker's lawyer questions 'vibes,' judge's fitness
CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican's corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of...
WVNews
Helen June Collins
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
WVNews
One transported following two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill, one individual was transported for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Harrison County EMS provided transport with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
WVNews
Traffic delays expected on Taylor County Route 310
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways has announced extended delays on Country Club Road that will impact travel for motorists. A culvert replacement on Taylor County Route 310, Country Club Road, located 1.389 miles north of the road’s intersection with...
WVNews
U.S. Capitol 2023 Christmas Tree to come from West Virginia's Mon National Forest
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia (LWV) announces the 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years. They included Alicia Dalton-Tingler, of Arthurdale, who works with the U.S. Department of Energy — NETL in Morgantown....
WVNews
Bartending battle coming to Kegler's Clubhouse; will raise money for United Way on Wednesday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’re looking to get out of the house and bid farewell to Dry January, head over to Kegler’s Clubhouse Wednesday for the Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending Battle. It’s the clash of the titans: The legal team vs. the banking team...
WVNews
Mon Valley Habitat taking applications for families to own Kingwood homes
KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity is taking applications from families who would like to own one of three homes in Kingwood slated for completion late this spring. Anyone interested in becoming a homeowner through the program should submit a pre-application at monvalleyhfh.org. Among the questions on the application are the applicant’s willingness to provide sweat equity hours, ability to assume a 0% interest home mortgage and income relative to family size.
WVNews
Doddridge County's John Blake signs with Glenville State University
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County’s John Blake found immediate success while throwing the shot put last season. And on Tuesday in the Doddridge County High School weight room, Blake, surrounded by his family, teammates and coaches, signed his national letter-of-intent to throw the shot put for Glenville State University.
WVNews
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute team leads national study on optimal treatment for mitral valve disease
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A team of researchers led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., professor and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and including J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor in the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and other cardiology and cardiac surgery leaders from across the United States, has provided important clarity on the safety and outcomes of an important surgical treatment of mitral valve regurgitation, or leakage, caused by mitral valve prolapse.
