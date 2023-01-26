ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Georgia drug dealer who helped dismember West Virginia woman's corpse, tossed pieces in trash, gets 50 years in prison

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022

EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
EDMOND, OK
WVNews

Betty Lou Felton

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Lou Felton, 80, of Simpson, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born at Coalton, WV, on October 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Juel J. and Georgia O. (McDaniel) Wiseman.
SIMPSON, WV
WVNews

Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission assigned to distribute money from a massive settlement with opioid companies has made its first funding award to help combat the state's opioid epidemic, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission has awarded $10.5 million in funding...
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNews

WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dorthy Ann Courtney

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Dorthy Ann Courtney, 65, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Philippi on July 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Clarence David Wolfe and Irene Lucille Moore Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandchild, Adelynn; and one brother, Aaron.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVa national forest to provide US Capitol Christmas tree

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. It’s the first time since 1976 that a tree from the Monongahela National Forest will be used for the display, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Tuesday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

Ex-Ohio speaker's lawyer questions 'vibes,' judge's fitness

CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican's corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Helen June Collins

EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
ROCK CAVE, WV
WVNews

One transported following two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill, one individual was transported for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Harrison County EMS provided transport with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Traffic delays expected on Taylor County Route 310

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways has announced extended delays on Country Club Road that will impact travel for motorists. A culvert replacement on Taylor County Route 310, Country Club Road, located 1.389 miles north of the road’s intersection with...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ATC

CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia (LWV) announces the 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years. They included Alicia Dalton-Tingler, of Arthurdale, who works with the U.S. Department of Energy — NETL in Morgantown....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Mon Valley Habitat taking applications for families to own Kingwood homes

KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity is taking applications from families who would like to own one of three homes in Kingwood slated for completion late this spring. Anyone interested in becoming a homeowner through the program should submit a pre-application at monvalleyhfh.org. Among the questions on the application are the applicant’s willingness to provide sweat equity hours, ability to assume a 0% interest home mortgage and income relative to family size.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Doddridge County's John Blake signs with Glenville State University

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County’s John Blake found immediate success while throwing the shot put last season. And on Tuesday in the Doddridge County High School weight room, Blake, surrounded by his family, teammates and coaches, signed his national letter-of-intent to throw the shot put for Glenville State University.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Heart and Vascular Institute team leads national study on optimal treatment for mitral valve disease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A team of researchers led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., professor and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and including J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor in the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and other cardiology and cardiac surgery leaders from across the United States, has provided important clarity on the safety and outcomes of an important surgical treatment of mitral valve regurgitation, or leakage, caused by mitral valve prolapse.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy