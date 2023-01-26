The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, January 26 to 29

My Dear Watson reinterprets the work of the world's most famous detective through dance.

Thursday 01/26

Theology Themed

You might have been to the True/False Documentary Film Fest. You might have gone to the St. Louis International Film Fest. You might have gone to Sundance or Cannes or South by Southwest. But you can't really say that you've been to them all until you've also hit up the Faith and Film Festival from Concordia Seminary (801 Seminary Place, csl.edu/faith-and-film ). The fest, which is geared toward films that consider Christian or theological themes, is a three-day filmapalooza that runs from 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, through noon on Saturday, January 28. Filmgoers will be treated not only to the group film watches, but there will also be theologians, pastors and film critics on hand to discuss. Included in the program are films such as Promising Young Woman, Moonrise Kingdom, Into the Wild, The Night of the Hunter and more. Tickets are $100 and include meals.

Friday 01/27

Flower Power

Orchids are some of the most beautiful flowers on the planet, but you have to be a masochist to want to grow or care for them yourself. Orchids are known for being finicky and requiring specialized potting mix and just the right amount of water to survive. They also often have requirements for light, humidity or fertilizer that are less than forgiving. Orchids are high-maintenance as heck, basically. But you can still enjoy their beauty (while taking on none of the hefty responsibility) at the Orchid Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard) through Sunday, February 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the Orchid Show, MoBot will be showing off its collection of more than 6,000 orchids, including hundreds of endangered or threatened specimens. They'll also be hosting "Orchid Nights" events on Thursday, February 9, and Thursday, February 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. where you can party with the orchids and enjoy fun lighting, live music and samples of drinks from local wineries, distilleries and breweries.

Deduce This

Sherlock Holmes is really having a moment. Well, maybe many moments ever since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's A Study in Scarlet was published in 1887. That's a long run. Well, that run continues in a much different medium: dance. On Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, the Big Muddy Dance Company will present a reimagining of the classic Sherlock Holmes tale during My Dear Watson , which was directed and choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh. The "evening of mystery" will incorporate elements of many different Holmes adventures and features an original score by composer Brandon Carson. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), and tickets are $45 to $225. There will also be an option for a later, virtual showing from Thursday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5; this will cost $20.

Saturday 01/28

Psych-O

We'd love to tell you that the School of Metaphysics (2606 Oakview Terrace) will host its Psychic Olympics at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, and you'll have the chance to embrace your own psychic abilities through intuitive games and activities for a $10 entrance fee payable at the door, and that if you want more information, you can visit the school's Facebook page. But you already knew that.

Good Vibes

Dust off your shoulder-padded jackets, Adidas tracksuits and all things teal because the 1980s are coming to the Hawthorn (2225 Washington Avenue) this Monday. Electric Avenue: The ' 80s MTV Experience is taking the stage at 8 p.m. to play more than three hours of synth-filled classics. Expect some David Bowie, Lionel Richie and Depeche Mode. The six-piece ensemble includes a sax player, so you know what that means: "Careless Whisper" will be on that setlist. Tickets start at $20. If you've never been to the Hawthorn, its good vibes alone are worth the price of admission.

Sunday 01/29

Ode to a Great

When Stephen Sondheim was still relatively unknown, he got a little job writing the lyrics for a show you may have heard of: West Side Story. Anyone who has belted out "Maria" or "America" knows that he did a pretty decent job putting words to Leonard Bernstein's award-winning score. If you asked Sondheim though, it wasn't his favorite work, mostly because he wanted to compose the music and write the lyrics for his shows. So Side by Side by Sondheim is a revue of the best songs over the career of a man who didn't think his major contribution to an award-winning classic of stage and screen was his best work. You're in for a treat as the Rep stages the show at COCA (Catherine B. Berges Theatre, 6880 Washington Avenue) from Sunday, January 29, to Sunday, February 19. Showtimes vary and tickets are $23 to $92.

For the Book Lovers

Are you a fan of almost any kind of book? Do you like deals? If you said yes to either of those questions, well, the JCC's Biannual Used Book Sale might be for you. Twice a year, the 20-plus-year-old sale brings thousands of bargains spanning almost as many literary genres to St. Louis. Eight-foot-long tables, marked with genres ranging from children's to mystery to philosophy, will fill the J's performing arts center. Every year, the sale gets a variety of interesting picks, and book dealers, along with St. Louis' book lovers, prize it, especially the preview event on the first day. But despite the quality of the reads, potential shoppers shouldn't be afraid that they'll have to spend big: Most volumes will run from $1 to $3. Proceeds from the event will go toward the J's cultural arts programs, including its St. Louis Jewish Book Festival. Check out the fun at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center (2 Millstone Campus Drive, 314-432-5700, jccstl.com ) from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. The first date is the preview day and costs $10. All other days are free. On Thursday, attendees can purchase a bag of books for $5 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

