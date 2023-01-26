ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring Township, PA

PennLive.com

Pet groomer to open shop in Harrisburg

A business offering dog and cat grooming services and related retail pet care items will open by the end of February in downtown Harrisburg. Unleashed Grooming Company will open for business at 3 N. Third St. in The Shops at Strawberry Square. “Adding a pet groomer to the services that...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes

Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
THURMONT, MD
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
