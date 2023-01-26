Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
theburgnews.com
Expanding their Footprints: Two area running shoe stores open new locations. What’s afoot?
Economic forecasts predicted that half of all running stores would close amid the pandemic. Good thing the owners of Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Appalachian Running Company didn’t believe the hype. Both stores not only weathered the pandemic, but are now expanding by opening brand new locations. Locally owned and...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
FOX43.com
Largest building in Lancaster County could help transform downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster will be adding a new 20-story residential tower to their skyline. Called the Mosaic, a Willow Valley Communities' project, this brand-new senior living residential community high rise will be the tallest building in Lancaster County. The tower will stand on the old LNP print production...
abc27.com
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
Pet groomer to open shop in Harrisburg
A business offering dog and cat grooming services and related retail pet care items will open by the end of February in downtown Harrisburg. Unleashed Grooming Company will open for business at 3 N. Third St. in The Shops at Strawberry Square. “Adding a pet groomer to the services that...
Hersheypark food and beverage hiring event will be held next week
Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is hosting a hiring event next week. The Hersheypark Entertainment Complex food and beverage hiring event will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor in Hersheypark, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive in Derry Township.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
Harrisburg considers fence under Mulberry Street bridge at former tent city as rat trapping begins
The city of Harrisburg plans to begin exterminating rats under the Mulberry Street bridge as early as Wednesday, even though a handful of holdout residents still remain in the homeless persons’ encampment. City officials continue to work with groups that assist the homeless population to convince the remaining residents...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound and westbound lanes on US 22
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 22 that closed all lanes of traffic headed eastbound and westbound by the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center has been cleared. According to 511PA, all lanes are closed on US 22 eastbound between Elmerton Avenue, Wildwood Park Drive,...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
Hershey Farm fire reduces restaurant options for Lancaster County tourists
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County’s tourism season unofficially starts on March 10, when Sight & Sound Theatre opens its latest show. The show is the highlight of many organized tours through the area. With barely more than a month before the season begins, the area is down...
Take a look inside this landmark central Pa. hotel that is reopening for the first time in 6 years
After more than a half-a-dozen years of planning, construction and delays, The Yorktowne Hotel is coming back to life. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will open on Tuesday at 48 E. Market St. in York.
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
local21news.com
Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
PennLive.com
