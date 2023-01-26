Read full article on original website
Chinese prefer Europeans to Americans, but feeling isn't mutual, says study
People in China have more favorable opinions of Europeans than Americans, but the feeling is not mutual, according to a new study from researchers at Rice University, the National University of Singapore and the University of British Columbia. "Unpacking 'the West': Divergence and Asymmetry in Chinese Public Attitudes Towards Europe...
Primates colonised the Arctic during a period of ancient global warming—their fate offers a lesson
Two new species of prehistoric primate were recently identified by scientists studying fossils from Canada's Ellesmere Island in the high Arctic. The primates are closely related and likely originated from a single colonization event, following which they split into two species: Ignacius dawsonae and Ignacius mckennai. At 52 million years...
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Global survey of attacks by large carnivores reveals distinct patterns in low- and high-income countries
Reports of large carnivore attacks on humans have increased since 1970, but the frequency and context of these attacks depends on socioeconomic and environmental factors, according to a new study of more than 5,000 reports published January 31 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Giulia Bombieri of MUSE Science Museum in Italy, Vincenzo Penteriani of the National Museum of Natural Science (CSIC) in Spain, and colleagues.
Researchers uncover the diversity of viroids and viroid-like agents
A team of researchers from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and collaborating academic research institutions have developed a computational pipeline to identify and better understand viroids and viroid-like covalently closed circular RNAs (cccRNAs, also referred to simply as circular RNAs). This is a type of single-stranded RNA, which unlike linear RNA, forms a covalently closed, continuous circle. Findings were published in the journal Cell.
Artificial intelligence aids discovery of super tight-binding antibodies
Scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based strategy for discovering high-affinity antibody drugs. In the study, published January 28, 2023 in Nature Communications, researchers used the approach to identify a new antibody that binds a major cancer target 17-fold tighter than an existing antibody drug. The authors say the pipeline could accelerate the discovery of novel drugs against cancer and other diseases such as COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis.
Hospitality sector customer perceptions improve when commercial organizations are seen to be employing the houseless
Many hospitality organizations see the benefits of engaging in corporate social responsibility (CSR), which can take many forms. Researchers at Surrey aimed to investigate the impact of hiring individuals experiencing houselessness on customers' behavioral intentions, attitudes toward an organization, and perceptions of CSR actions. 'Houseless' is a term often used...
Migrants don't cause crime rates to increase, but false perceptions endure anyway
Immigration is a critical topic in contemporary political and academic debates. Politicians and the general population alike in countries around the world have often shown hostility towards immigrants. A typical argument made by those who oppose immigration is that it increases crime. If people believe immigrants cause crime rates to...
Victoria has implemented all 227 recommendations from its Royal Commission into family violence. So was it a success?
In 2016, the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence released its findings following an exhaustive 13-month inquiry. In it were 227 recommendations to completely transform the state's family violence services. The royal commission involved more than 1,000 written submissions, 44 group sessions attended by some 850 people, and 25 days...
How non-native tree species affect biodiversity
Non-native forest tree species can reduce native species diversity if they are planted in uniform stands. In contrast, the effects of introduced species on soil properties are small. This was found by an international review study with the participation of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL.
Study shows that eggshells of large, flightless birds evolved along different tracks
Molecular analysis of the eggshell structure of large flightless birds such as ostriches and emus provides new insights into how they evolved. The study, published today in eLife, demonstrates that structural molecular analysis may complement other tools including genetic analysis in accurately tracing a group of animals' evolutionary history. The insights from the study may also aid research on the evolution of egg-laying dinosaurs.
Political orientation could be predicted by differences in brain activation and synchronization
A first-of-its-kind study scanned the brains of dozens of politically involved participants while they watched campaign-ads and speeches by parties from both ends of the political spectrum, just before one of the last rounds of elections. The participants, half right-wing and half left-wing, were scanned using magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), a method that measures brain activation.
Mini creatures with mighty voices know their audience and focus on a single frequency
In the cloud forests of South America, amid the constant cacophony of bird and insect noise, a deafening blare pierces through the background from time to time. Belonging to the loudest known bird, the white bellbird, Procnias albus, this sound would be painful to humans listening nearby and capable of causing immediate hearing damage from about a yard away.
An illuminated water droplet creates an 'optical atom'
Shining light on a water droplet creates effects analogous to what happens in an atom. This can help us understand how atoms work, write researchers from the University of Gothenburg in a new journal article published in Physical Review Letters. If you whisper by the wall in the dome of...
Plastic pollution in Nigeria: Whose job is it to clean up the mess?
Take a walk or drive through the streets of most Nigerian cities, and you will see plastic waste everywhere. The country's rivers, lakes and ocean are also full of discarded plastic. Nigeria is estimated to generate about 2.5 million tons of plastic waste annually. Plastic accounts for 15% of the total waste generated in Lagos State.
Scientists are trying to resurrect the dodo centuries after the bird famously went extinct
The list of extinct species that genetic engineering company Colossal wants to bring back to life is growing. The latest addition: the dodo. Colossal gave life to real-world visions of Jurassic Park in 2021 with its mission of bringing back the wooly mammoth. In August 2022, the company, which has offices in Boston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, said it also planned to de-extinct the Australian thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger.
Which groups of people tend to overestimate their IQ?
Vaitsa Giannoul, a social scientist with European University Cyprus, has looked into the question of which group or groups of people tend to overestimate their own level of intelligence. The study is published in the journal Brain and Behavior. Giannoul begins by noting that intelligence in humans is difficult to...
New software enables automated analysis of biomedical image data without programming knowledge
By Ronja Münch, Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology - Hans Knoell Institute - The software JIPipe was developed by scientists at the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI) and significantly simplifies the analysis of images generated in research. Users can create flowcharts according to their application needs and thus perform automatic image analyses using artificial intelligence without any programming knowledge. JIPipe is based on ImageJ, a standard program for scientific analysis of biomedical microscopic images. The authors now present their development in Nature Methods.
New research computes first step toward predicting lifespan of electric space propulsion systems
Electric space propulsion systems use energized atoms to generate thrust. The high-speed beams of ions bump against the graphite surfaces of the thruster, eroding them a little more with each hit, and are the systems' primary lifetime-limiting factor. When ion thrusters are ground tested in an enclosed chamber, the ricocheting particles of carbon from the graphite chamber walls can also redeposit back onto the thruster surfaces. This changes the measured performance characteristics of the thruster.
