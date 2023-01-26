Read full article on original website
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Thornton-le-Dale: Woman, 88, killed by failed asylum seeker, court told
A failed asylum seeker killed an 88-year-old woman he described as his "surrogate grandmother" at her home in North Yorkshire, a court has heard. The body of Brenda Blainey was found at the property on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale on 5 January 2022. Leeds Crown Court heard Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Murder arrests after woman shot in back garden
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden. Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police previously said the environmental health officer was not believed to...
BBC
Man jailed for killing 19-year-old woman in crash
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing a 19-year-old woman in a crash. Luke Hawkes, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van at high speed when it went through a red light and hit two cars on the A38 Taunton Road, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on 8 November.
BBC
Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...
BBC
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
BBC
Doncaster: Thomas Andrew jailed over woman's rape and break-in
A violent rapist who broken into his victim's house and subjected her to a "brutal and prolonged" attack has been jailed for 21 years. Thomas Andrew, of Doncaster, broke into the property in Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in February 2022 in what police said was a "random attack". After raping the...
BBC
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in Rust shooting
Alec Baldwin was on the phone during firearms training for a movie where he fatally shot a cinematographer on set, prosecutors said, as they charged him with involuntary manslaughter. Santa Fe's District Attorney's Office accused the actor of "many instances of extremely reckless acts". Halyna Hutchins died on the set...
BBC
Drug driver who killed two passengers in crash jailed for almost 10 years
A driver high on cocaine, Valium and cannabis who killed two passengers after going at speeds of over 100mph has been jailed for almost 10 years. Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020. His car...
