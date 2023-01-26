Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Denver weather: This will be our coldest month in over 12 years
DENVER — If it felt extra snowy and cold to you this January, you'd be right. This January will finish as Denver's overall coldest month since 2009, and the city's coldest January since 2007. It'll also finish as the city's snowiest January since 2014 and the 16th-snowiest on record.
20-plus inches of snow, -20° windchill as winter blast hits Colorado
More winter weather is on the way to Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with part of the state looking at some pretty deep snow, while other areas are facing off with a frigid temperature plunge. Let's start with the snow:. While snowfall will be mostly restricted to the...
Weather phenomena you may see when temperatures drop
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Winter months do more than just provide snowy days and cold nights, the atmosphere and weather can put on quite a show with just the right conditions. You may have seen it yourself, optical shows in the atmosphere from day and night. Sundogs, sun pillars, and halos around the sun, each giving […]
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado Jan. 29-30, including 1 location over 3 feet
Snow fell Saturday and Sunday across Colorado, especially in the northern mountains and along the Front Range. Mountains in the Park Range saw between one to three feet of snow with lower amounts closer to the I-25 corridor. Dangerously cold wind chills and single-digit to low teens temperatures will effect...
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — The arctic front that brought sub-zero temperatures to Colorado over the last weekend in January also left some impressive snow totals across the region. The highest snow amounts have been recorded near the Colorado-Wyoming border, where 40 inches of snow were reported near Centennial, Wyo., and 37.5 inches at Mount Zirkel.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
weather5280.com
Denver area not done with the cold and snow just yet; Winter Weather Advisory issued
You don't need us to tell you it's cold outside, but we'll tell you anyway: it's COLD outside! Here's a look at temperatures across the region as of mid afternoon Monday:. We've got a bit of a warming trend in the forecast, but we'll have another night of frigid temperatures and a bit more snow to get through first.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Get ready for a frigid 5-day freeze
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast. Along with the snow will come bitter cold temperatures that will last for several days. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing...
Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days
DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
nbc11news.com
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
How winter storms change wildlife behavior across Colorado
(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has begun to see how wildlife is impacted as winter storms continue across Colorado’s high country. According to CPW, wildlife will move to lower elevations where living conditions are more favorable for survival during the winter months. These areas, referred to as winter range, have less snow coverage […]
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
Colorado snowpack calculated by 115 mountain weather stations
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Hydrologists track the amount of snow that accumulates in the mountains over the winter. That helps them get an idea of how much water will runoff into our streams and reservoirs in the summer when the demand for water goes up. Even though it's a...
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2