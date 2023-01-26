ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KXRM

Weather phenomena you may see when temperatures drop

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Winter months do more than just provide snowy days and cold nights, the atmosphere and weather can put on quite a show with just the right conditions.  You may have seen it yourself, optical shows in the atmosphere from day and night. Sundogs, sun pillars, and halos around the sun, each giving […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — The arctic front that brought sub-zero temperatures to Colorado over the last weekend in January also left some impressive snow totals across the region. The highest snow amounts have been recorded near the Colorado-Wyoming border, where 40 inches of snow were reported near Centennial, Wyo., and 37.5 inches at Mount Zirkel.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Get ready for a frigid 5-day freeze

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast. Along with the snow will come bitter cold temperatures that will last for several days. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days

DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Next major snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

How winter storms change wildlife behavior across Colorado

(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has begun to see how wildlife is impacted as winter storms continue across Colorado’s high country. According to CPW, wildlife will move to lower elevations where living conditions are more favorable for survival during the winter months. These areas, referred to as winter range, have less snow coverage […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass

Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?

For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
COLORADO STATE
