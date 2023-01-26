Read full article on original website
Related
Artificial intelligence aids discovery of super tight-binding antibodies
Scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based strategy for discovering high-affinity antibody drugs. In the study, published January 28, 2023 in Nature Communications, researchers used the approach to identify a new antibody that binds a major cancer target 17-fold tighter than an existing antibody drug. The authors say the pipeline could accelerate the discovery of novel drugs against cancer and other diseases such as COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis.
Tool helps catch bacterial infections in real time
A research team led by Professor Xiang David Li from the Department of Chemistry at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed a novel chemical tool to reveal how bacteria adapt to the host environment and control host cells. This tool can be used to investigate bacterial interactions with the host in real-time during an infection, which cannot be easily achieved by other methods. The findings were recently published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.
Discovering unique microbes made easy with new software platform
Microbes are foundational for life on Earth. These tiny organisms play a major role in everything from transforming sunlight into the fundamental molecules of life. They help to produce much of the oxygen in our atmosphere. They even cycle nutrients between air and soil. Scientists are constantly finding interactions between microbes and plants, animals, and other macroscopic lifeforms.
An illuminated water droplet creates an 'optical atom'
Shining light on a water droplet creates effects analogous to what happens in an atom. This can help us understand how atoms work, write researchers from the University of Gothenburg in a new journal article published in Physical Review Letters. If you whisper by the wall in the dome of...
New software enables automated analysis of biomedical image data without programming knowledge
By Ronja Münch, Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology - Hans Knoell Institute - The software JIPipe was developed by scientists at the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI) and significantly simplifies the analysis of images generated in research. Users can create flowcharts according to their application needs and thus perform automatic image analyses using artificial intelligence without any programming knowledge. JIPipe is based on ImageJ, a standard program for scientific analysis of biomedical microscopic images. The authors now present their development in Nature Methods.
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Primates colonised the Arctic during a period of ancient global warming—their fate offers a lesson
Two new species of prehistoric primate were recently identified by scientists studying fossils from Canada's Ellesmere Island in the high Arctic. The primates are closely related and likely originated from a single colonization event, following which they split into two species: Ignacius dawsonae and Ignacius mckennai. At 52 million years...
Researchers uncover the diversity of viroids and viroid-like agents
A team of researchers from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and collaborating academic research institutions have developed a computational pipeline to identify and better understand viroids and viroid-like covalently closed circular RNAs (cccRNAs, also referred to simply as circular RNAs). This is a type of single-stranded RNA, which unlike linear RNA, forms a covalently closed, continuous circle. Findings were published in the journal Cell.
Study shows that eggshells of large, flightless birds evolved along different tracks
Molecular analysis of the eggshell structure of large flightless birds such as ostriches and emus provides new insights into how they evolved. The study, published today in eLife, demonstrates that structural molecular analysis may complement other tools including genetic analysis in accurately tracing a group of animals' evolutionary history. The insights from the study may also aid research on the evolution of egg-laying dinosaurs.
Frescoes, in a flash: Researchers create frescoes in a single day
In medieval Europe, before the rise of oil paintings, fresco was a popular religious painting technique. Many artworks across Europe, hundreds of years old, utilize this method and constitute an important part of cultural heritage. Michelangelo's famous Sistine Chapel ceiling and Fra Angelo's Annunciation in Italy are perhaps two of the most well-known examples of frescoes. But how exactly does the fresco technique work?
New research computes first step toward predicting lifespan of electric space propulsion systems
Electric space propulsion systems use energized atoms to generate thrust. The high-speed beams of ions bump against the graphite surfaces of the thruster, eroding them a little more with each hit, and are the systems' primary lifetime-limiting factor. When ion thrusters are ground tested in an enclosed chamber, the ricocheting particles of carbon from the graphite chamber walls can also redeposit back onto the thruster surfaces. This changes the measured performance characteristics of the thruster.
Scientists release new map of all the matter in the universe
Sometimes to know what the matter is, you have to find it first. When the universe began, matter was flung outward and gradually formed the planets, stars and galaxies that we know and love today. By carefully assembling a map of that matter today, scientists can try to understand the forces that shaped the evolution of the universe.
Global survey of attacks by large carnivores reveals distinct patterns in low- and high-income countries
Reports of large carnivore attacks on humans have increased since 1970, but the frequency and context of these attacks depends on socioeconomic and environmental factors, according to a new study of more than 5,000 reports published January 31 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Giulia Bombieri of MUSE Science Museum in Italy, Vincenzo Penteriani of the National Museum of Natural Science (CSIC) in Spain, and colleagues.
Genetic engineering sheds light on ancient evolutionary questions
Cyanobacteria are single-celled organisms that derive energy from light, using photosynthesis to convert atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and liquid water (H2O) into breathable oxygen and the carbon-based molecules like proteins that make up their cells. Cyanobacteria were the first organisms to perform photosynthesis in the history of Earth, and were responsible for flooding the early Earth with oxygen, thus significantly influencing how life evolved.
After a decade, CRISPR gene editing is a 'revolution in progress.' What does the future hold?
Medical innovations typically take 17 years from the time a lightbulb goes off in a scientist's head until the first person benefits. But every once in a while, an idea is so powerful and so profound its effects are felt much faster. That's been the case with CRISPR gene editing,...
Webb telescope catches early galaxy formation in action
Astronomers from the Cosmic Dawn Center have unveiled the nature of the densest region of galaxies seen with the James Webb Space telescope in the early universe. They find it to be likely the progenitor of a massive, Milky Way-like galaxy, seen at a time where it is still assembling from smaller galaxies. The discovery corroborates our understanding of how galaxies form.
How intracellular fluid flows influence the formation of complex patterns
The formation of patterns is a universal phenomenon that underlies fundamental processes in biology. An example are the concentration patterns of proteins, which direct vital cellular processes, including cell division, polarity, and movement. These protein patterns arise from the interplay of chemical reactions and the spatial transport of proteins. Transport can occur either passively (through diffusion) or actively (through flows). Unlike diffusion, transport by flows exhibits a clear preferred spatial direction.
Study unveils theoretical principle that carbon-based catalysts promote electrochemical reactions
Carbon-based catalysts have garnered extensive attention over the past decades as an economical alternative to noble metal catalysts for renewable energy systems. A recent study, affiliated with UNIST, has unveiled the theoretical principle that carbon-based catalysts promote electrochemical reactions. The key to this is that the presence of carbon defects—along with the structural flexibility and chemical reactions—are combined to enable the improvement of catalytic activity even without the need of precious metal catalysts, such as platinum (Pt).
Smart stitches to reduce infection, simplify post op monitoring
A new antimicrobial suture material that glows in medical imaging could be a promising alternative for mesh implants and internal stitches. Surgical site infections are one of the most common medical infections, occurring in 2 to 4% of patients post-surgery. For some procedures, such as vaginal mesh implants to treat prolapse, infection rates can be much higher, leading to a ban on that procedure in 2018 in Australia.
Researchers uncover key mechanisms for sustainable ammonia production
A University of Central Florida research team with collaborators at Virginia Tech has published critical findings about the electrochemical synthesis of ammonia, advancing sustainable fertilizer research and thus aiding global food safety efforts. Ammonia, a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen, is an essential ingredient in many fertilizers for food production....
