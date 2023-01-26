Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 30
There are eight games in the NBA on Monday, but we could be missing several stars. The Lakers will be playing the first game of a back-to-back set when they face the Nets, so they have decided to rule out LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot). Luka Doncic (ankle) did not play Saturday against the Jazz and is questionable for the Mavericks’ matchup against the Pistons. Let’s dig into all the options and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Five Things to Know About the Clippers vs. Cavs
Last Matchup: 11/7/22 – LAC 119 – CLE 117 | Paul George: 26 PTS – Donovan Mitchell 30 PTS. The Clippers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 119-117 win on November 7 this season. During this span, two of the Clippers' wins came by exactly two points while the other eight were all by 14 or more points.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
NBA
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
NBA
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
NBA
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.31.23 (Bulls vs Clippers)
The Chicago Bulls (23-26) return home to the United Center after closing out a three-game road trip on a successful note with a 19-point victory (128-109) over Orlando Saturday night. The Bulls lost the opening two games in very frustrating fashion but bounced back nicely against the Magic for a much-needed win.
NBA
Lakers Fall to Nets in Shorthanded Battle
With both teams missing a superstar or two, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted a Lakers’ rally and seized control late for a 121-104 victory. The Lakers were without LeBron James (30.2 points per game) and Anthony Davis (26.7), while the Nets continued their stretch minus Kevin Durant (29.7). L.A. was the slower horse out of the gates, scoring a season-low 16 first quarter points, as Brooklyn took a 19-point lead in the first half.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 31, 2023
Due to an exclusive national TV broadcast on TNT, it will be a late one for New Orleans (26-25) and fans Tuesday night. Tip-off between the Pelicans and Denver (34-16) is at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8:30. Bally Sports TV will return for Thursday’s road-trip finale at Dallas.
NBA
Blazers Close Out Homestand With Close Win Versus Hawks
PORTLAND -- A close win is worth the same as a blowout win in the standings, but it’s certainly nice to be able to do both. After failing for over a month to get a win by single digits, the Trail Blazers pulled out a 129-125 victory versus the Atlanta Hawks in front of a crowd of 18,262 Monday night at Moda Center.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview
Facing one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back road games is a tough task, but one the Orlando Magic are extremely familiar with. Earlier this season, the Magic were presented with the same scenario and earned a pair of victories over the league-leading Boston Celtics as part of a stretch where Orlando won eight of nine games.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nets 1-30-23
The Lakers (23-27) head to Brooklyn to play the Nets (30-19) for second and final time this season. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. DEPLETED ROSTERS AND MISSING STARS. After...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: Adrian Dantley relives 1984 Jazz run
His best years were in Utah. Adrian Dantley won the scoring title twice, averaged 30+ point per game from 1981-1984, and dazzled with a famous box score - 46 points, 28 free throws, and 9 made field goals. “I wasn’t really an exceptional high jumper,” Dantley said. “But I was...
NBA
Hornets Overcome And Weather Miami Runs In Homestand-Sweeping Win
Charlotte Starters Total 107 PTS to Help Top Heat for the First Time in Almost Two Years. The last time Charlotte and Miami met down in South Beach back in mid-November, the Heat capitalized on a big third quarter to net its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series. Two months later, the Hornets returned the favor in similar fashion to beat the Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon to sweep their mini-two-game homestand.
NBA
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
Comments / 0