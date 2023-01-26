Integration with VUE unit for whole-home energy monitoring. Over the last year, I've purchased two EV cars: a Polestar 2 and a Kia EV6. I've also had the opportunity to look at several different Level 2 fast AC EV chargers -- in particular, the ones of the "smart" variety, which are Wi-Fi- and app-connected and can give you an accounting of your energy use (in kilowatt-hours and dollar equivalents) and can also be used for intelligent scheduling with your energy provider for off-peak charging.

