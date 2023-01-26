Read full article on original website
Colorado defense lawyers warn of dire consequences to jury instruction change
DENVER — "Hesitate to act." Three simple words that, according to defense attorneys like Scott Jurdem, have, for decades, provided critical protection for criminal defendants in Colorado. Those three simple words are now erased from the state's jury instructions. "It's not just the freedom of my clients that's at...
Colorado slowest in nation at paying unemployment benefits, federal data shows
DENVER — If you lose your job in Colorado, prepare for more bad news: your unemployment benefits are not likely to arrive anytime soon. A 9NEWS analysis of Department of Labor (DOL) data showed only 35.7% of new unemployment claims in Colorado in December were processed within three weeks, which the department considers the threshold for "timely" disbursement of benefits. The sluggish processing speed has made Colorado the slowest in the nation, the data suggested.
Here's how Colorado's rule-making for psychedelic 'healing centers' begins
COLORADO, USA — Colorado likely won’t see its first regulated psilocybin “healing center” for a couple of years, but the work on regulating them has just begun with the appointment of 15 experts to a Natural Medicine board. Some of the board’s experts include therapists, a...
$10.5 million in damages awarded in Utah park decapitation death
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A judge awarded more than $10 million in damages to the husband and parents of a woman who was decapitated by a metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah in 2020. Ludovic Michaud of Denver was awarded $9.5 million in the death of his...
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards of...
Colorado restaurant makes Yelp's Top 100 list
DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top U.S. restaurants and one from Colorado made the cut. Wellness Sushi in Denver was the lone Colorado restaurant to make Yelp's list, coming in at No. 73. Wellness Sushi is located at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street, near...
'Just Like That': Bonnie Raitt announces Colorado concert
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer. Raitt's "Just Like That" national tour, which launched last April, will continue in 2023, with another stop in Colorado. Raitt and her band have announced a performance at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts...
Prosecutors, defense lawyers blindsided by new 'reasonable doubt' instruction
DENVER — Colorado's prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys were caught off guard on Friday by a small judicial committee's quiet change to the longstanding definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" in the template instructions for jury trials. While prosecutors appeared cautiously supportive of the rewrite, defense lawyers condemned the...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
The Kid Laroi announces Colorado arena concert
LOVELAND, Colo. — Following a sold-out concert in Denver last year, The Kid Laroi is headed back to Colorado on a new cross-country tour. The Grammy Award-nominated 19-year-old is hitting the road with the 2023 "Bleed For You Tour," his first-ever college tour. The tour kicks off in March...
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Governor, Colorado law enforcement agencies respond to videos of Tyre Nichols traffic stop
DENVER — New body camera videos showing the traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death, prompted strong condemnation from officials in Colorado. Nichols, 29, died in the hospital days after he was pulled over in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 7. As surveillance videos and body camera footage show, Nichols was beaten and kicked by Memphis police officers in an incident that police first called a "confrontation". An attorney for the family described the beating as "appalling" and "violent."
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Rottweiler formerly known as Bear certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been reunited with his family after he was found running down U.S. 36 near Westminster on Thursday. But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood film, that family isn't the one...
Winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal 'snow holes'
PUEBLO, Colo. — Last week, a satellite revealed that 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday, but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days
DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
Trump adviser and former CU visiting scholar Eastman faces California disciplinary charges
LOS ANGELES — Conservative attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, was slapped Thursday with a series of disciplinary charges in California that could lead to his disbarment. The State Bar of California’s...
Colorado snowpack calculated by 115 mountain weather stations
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Hydrologists track the amount of snow that accumulates in the mountains over the winter. That helps them get an idea of how much water will runoff into our streams and reservoirs in the summer when the demand for water goes up. Even though it's a...
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Colorado AG Phil Weiser's family survived the Holocaust
DENVER — The story of how Estare Weiser was born might be one of the most incredible stories of survival amidst the Holocaust's horrors. Phil Weiser, Estare's son and Colorado attorney general, told 9NEWS the unbelievable story of how his mother was born at a Nazi concentration camp, hours before liberation.
CSP says twice this month drivers have crashed into first responder vehicles
DENVER — It's been a rough start to the year for Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Twice this month already, they say drivers have ignored lane closures and crashed into first responder vehicles. In both cases, first responders had closed off a lane as they responded to crashes on the road.
