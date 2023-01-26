DENVER — If you lose your job in Colorado, prepare for more bad news: your unemployment benefits are not likely to arrive anytime soon. A 9NEWS analysis of Department of Labor (DOL) data showed only 35.7% of new unemployment claims in Colorado in December were processed within three weeks, which the department considers the threshold for "timely" disbursement of benefits. The sluggish processing speed has made Colorado the slowest in the nation, the data suggested.

