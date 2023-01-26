ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado slowest in nation at paying unemployment benefits, federal data shows

DENVER — If you lose your job in Colorado, prepare for more bad news: your unemployment benefits are not likely to arrive anytime soon. A 9NEWS analysis of Department of Labor (DOL) data showed only 35.7% of new unemployment claims in Colorado in December were processed within three weeks, which the department considers the threshold for "timely" disbursement of benefits. The sluggish processing speed has made Colorado the slowest in the nation, the data suggested.
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation

WASHINGTON — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards of...
Colorado restaurant makes Yelp's Top 100 list

DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top U.S. restaurants and one from Colorado made the cut. Wellness Sushi in Denver was the lone Colorado restaurant to make Yelp's list, coming in at No. 73. Wellness Sushi is located at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street, near...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
The Kid Laroi announces Colorado arena concert

LOVELAND, Colo. — Following a sold-out concert in Denver last year, The Kid Laroi is headed back to Colorado on a new cross-country tour. The Grammy Award-nominated 19-year-old is hitting the road with the 2023 "Bleed For You Tour," his first-ever college tour. The tour kicks off in March...
Governor, Colorado law enforcement agencies respond to videos of Tyre Nichols traffic stop

DENVER — New body camera videos showing the traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death, prompted strong condemnation from officials in Colorado. Nichols, 29, died in the hospital days after he was pulled over in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 7. As surveillance videos and body camera footage show, Nichols was beaten and kicked by Memphis police officers in an incident that police first called a "confrontation". An attorney for the family described the beating as "appalling" and "violent."
Winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal 'snow holes'

PUEBLO, Colo. — Last week, a satellite revealed that 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday, but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days

DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
Colorado AG Phil Weiser's family survived the Holocaust

DENVER — The story of how Estare Weiser was born might be one of the most incredible stories of survival amidst the Holocaust's horrors. Phil Weiser, Estare's son and Colorado attorney general, told 9NEWS the unbelievable story of how his mother was born at a Nazi concentration camp, hours before liberation.
