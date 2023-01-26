Read full article on original website
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 334 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-010845- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 334 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Wind chill temperatures dip to the single digits above zero to the single digits below zero this morning and again tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Much colder air arrives by Thursday night, remaining over the region through Friday night. Windchill values below zero are anticipated. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce New Projects Expected to Create More Than $588 Million in Investments
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for four projects set to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by...
Business-Backed Education Advocacy Group Praises Governor DeWine’s Budget Priorities
COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio Excels, a coalition of Ohio business leaders committed to improving education in the state, is voicing its strong support for Governor Mike DeWine’s biennial state budget proposal presented today for consideration by the Ohio General Assembly. “The state budget’s emphasis on literacy, mental health...
Mount Vernon Police Register – Jan 30, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of North Division Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. This incident is currently under investigation. An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Venture Drive in reference to found drug paraphernalia. The...
Governor DeWine’s 2023 State of the State Address
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today delivered the 2023 State of the State address today in the House Chamber of the Ohio Statehouse. The remarks, as prepared, are as follows:. Speaker Stephens, President Huffman, Leader Antonio and Leader Russo, Members of the General Assembly, Chief Justice Kennedy and Justices...
AG Yost’s Statement on Law Enforcement Training Funding Following “State of the State” Address
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Following Governor Mike DeWine’s State of the State address announcing budget plans to fund Continuing Professional Training (CPT) for Ohio law enforcement, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today released the following statement:. “I extend my deepest thanks to Governor DeWine for delivering on his promise...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jan 31, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A female, Serena M. Litt, was arrested on Broadway Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio. A deputy was dispatched to Columbus Road to investigate a theft. A complainant stated that she and her husband’s medications had been taken from their house. The complainant stated that she did not know who would have taken them. A report was taken to document the theft. Nothing further at this time.
