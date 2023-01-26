ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 36

Kendrickdk
4d ago

be wary of anything Republicans want to do like this. Republicans only serve the owner class and despise working and poor people. any changes they make will be solely to benefit the wealthy at the cost of the poor.

Reply(10)
15
daniel woods
4d ago

how about we just streamline gov all together. both sides need replaced with all new butts in the seats

Reply(6)
10
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine’s 2023 State of the State Address

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today delivered the 2023 State of the State address today in the House Chamber of the Ohio Statehouse. The remarks, as prepared, are as follows:. Speaker Stephens, President Huffman, Leader Antonio​ and Leader Russo, Members of the General Assembly, Chief Justice Kennedy and Justices...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Democrats call for investigation of Ohio home schooling following Nazi report

(The Center Square) – Ohio Democratic lawmakers threw their support behind an investigation into home-schooling procedures after allegations a couple disseminated pro-Nazi curriculum to online forums. The reaction follows a Sunday Huffington Post report that detailed an Ohio couple’s homeschool channel that has grown to 2,500 subscribers. It offers lessons, lesson plans and reading lists that promote Nazi ideals and thinking. State Democratic leaders sent a letter Monday afternoon to...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Business-Backed Education Advocacy Group Praises Governor DeWine’s Budget Priorities

COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio Excels, a coalition of Ohio business leaders committed to improving education in the state, is voicing its strong support for Governor Mike DeWine’s biennial state budget proposal presented today for consideration by the Ohio General Assembly. “The state budget’s emphasis on literacy, mental health...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes

An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
wtae.com

Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy