Read full article on original website
Kendrickdk
4d ago
be wary of anything Republicans want to do like this. Republicans only serve the owner class and despise working and poor people. any changes they make will be solely to benefit the wealthy at the cost of the poor.
Reply(10)
15
daniel woods
4d ago
how about we just streamline gov all together. both sides need replaced with all new butts in the seats
Reply(6)
10
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine’s 2023 State of the State Address
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today delivered the 2023 State of the State address today in the House Chamber of the Ohio Statehouse. The remarks, as prepared, are as follows:. Speaker Stephens, President Huffman, Leader Antonio and Leader Russo, Members of the General Assembly, Chief Justice Kennedy and Justices...
Democrats call for investigation of Ohio home schooling following Nazi report
(The Center Square) – Ohio Democratic lawmakers threw their support behind an investigation into home-schooling procedures after allegations a couple disseminated pro-Nazi curriculum to online forums. The reaction follows a Sunday Huffington Post report that detailed an Ohio couple’s homeschool channel that has grown to 2,500 subscribers. It offers lessons, lesson plans and reading lists that promote Nazi ideals and thinking. State Democratic leaders sent a letter Monday afternoon to...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Business-Backed Education Advocacy Group Praises Governor DeWine’s Budget Priorities
COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio Excels, a coalition of Ohio business leaders committed to improving education in the state, is voicing its strong support for Governor Mike DeWine’s biennial state budget proposal presented today for consideration by the Ohio General Assembly. “The state budget’s emphasis on literacy, mental health...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
wvxu.org
Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries build businesses while preparing for full legalization
Andrew Rayburn truly began believing in medical cannabis in 2015, when an attorney friend was in hospice following a long fight with multiple myeloma. The cancer had erased much of the friend’s appetite, and led to many sleepless nights. That all changed when he tried marijuana for the first time in his life.
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes
An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
themountvernongrapevine.com
AG Yost’s Statement on Law Enforcement Training Funding Following “State of the State” Address
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Following Governor Mike DeWine’s State of the State address announcing budget plans to fund Continuing Professional Training (CPT) for Ohio law enforcement, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today released the following statement:. “I extend my deepest thanks to Governor DeWine for delivering on his promise...
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Benefits Are Sent in February
Ohio residents who qualify for food stamps, now known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce New Projects Expected to Create More Than $588 Million in Investments
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for four projects set to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by...
wtae.com
Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Greenup (KY) Public School Lewis (KY) Public School Back to top W WV-BOONE Boone (WV) Public School Delayed 2 hours WV-FAYETTE Fayette (WV) Public School Delayed 2 hours WV-MINGO Mingo (WV) Public School Delayed 2 hours Back to top Boone (WV) Public School
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 36