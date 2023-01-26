TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Aaron Glee rejected a plea deal Monday as he stood before a judge and a packed courtroom. “I didn’t want to take the plea, but he intimidated me, so I signed the paper,” Glee told the judge. “I’m not trying to make a mockery of your court or anything, but I have reconsidered that plea, and I would like to go to trial.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO