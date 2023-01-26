Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Pensacola man arrested for drug trafficking
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A narcotics operation with Bay County Sheriff’s Office ended in an arrest for trafficking meth, deputies say. On Jan. 26, BCSO officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from the Pensacola area and spoke to the passengers. Investigators believed they saw a...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 30, 2023
Colby Wilson, 36, Alford, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Toole, 29, Alford, Florida: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Davis Alday, 41, Chipley, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
WJHG-TV
Man charged for stabbing, firearm possession
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he stabbed a victim in the chest. Panama City Police responded to a call Friday evening about the incident occurring at an apartment on W. U.S. 98. Police say they learned the victim and 41-year-old Jamie L....
WCTV
Jackson County arrest two after attempting to flee the scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Sunday after attempting to flee the police. Deputies responded to Compass Lake after receiving a call for a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him and accusing him of stealing soil, according to JCSO.
WJHG-TV
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested two men after they reportedly started a violent outburst that cost a large sum in damages. On Sunday morning, Panama City Police responded to a call at a residence on 13th Street. When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered over $1,000 in damages to...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
WJHG-TV
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Bay County residents were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries across Bay, Jackson, and Washington Counties. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say on December 11th they tried to do a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Road 77 in Wausau. The driver sped away before wrecking the truck in a wooded area nearby.
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
WCTV
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Aaron Glee rejected a plea deal Monday as he stood before a judge and a packed courtroom. “I didn’t want to take the plea, but he intimidated me, so I signed the paper,” Glee told the judge. “I’m not trying to make a mockery of your court or anything, but I have reconsidered that plea, and I would like to go to trial.”
Update: Man wanted in Cairo traffic stop incident now in custody
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the wanted suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WCTV
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
TPD investigating Motel 6 stabbing incident
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday morning at Motel 6.
wtvy.com
Chipley man “critical” after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County, Florida on Monday. According to information released by Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Road...
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns the board
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office has confirmed that Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder has resigned from her commission seat. Tinder sent an email to Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen as well as to the city of Lynn Haven notifying them of her decision. She leaves the commission one year before her term is up.
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
WCTV
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
