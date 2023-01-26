ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 5

Related
philomathnews.com

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that costs $465,000 on the wholesale market for a one-time infusion and uses a patient’s white blood cells to target cancer, according to a 2022 state report. Wholesale prices influence overall drug costs but they are different from what consumers pay, which varies based on insurance plans.
OREGON STATE
R.A. Heim

Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?

The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions

Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School

The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
OREGON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds

Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy