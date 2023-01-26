Read full article on original website
Related
philomathnews.com
Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that costs $465,000 on the wholesale market for a one-time infusion and uses a patient’s white blood cells to target cancer, according to a 2022 state report. Wholesale prices influence overall drug costs but they are different from what consumers pay, which varies based on insurance plans.
philomathnews.com
Willamette Valley butterfly once considered extinct is back in strong numbers
A butterfly native to the Willamette Valley and that was once thought to be extinct has returned in strong numbers. The Fender’s blue butterfly will move from the endangered to threatened species list under the federal Endangered Species Act on Feb. 13, federal officials said. The U.S. Fish and...
Gov. Tina Kotek details $130 million budget for plan to reduce homelessness in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her intention to invest $130 million this year to reduce homelessness on Thursday.
Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
focushillsboro.com
The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions
Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
focushillsboro.com
Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School
The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
Is Washington state's new tax code an income tax? Justices weigh in
SEATTLE — An effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without an income...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds
Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
kykn.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Comments / 5