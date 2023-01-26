GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday was a snowy day for just about everyone around the Western Slope. The snow started out in the northern higher elevations of the region through much of the morning and into the afternoon, then snow gradually moved down into the valleys late into the afternoon and through the evening hours as well. A cold front brought snow to an end overnight last night and into early this morning, clearing out skies and creating some icy conditions for many locations around the Western Slope, including in Grand Junction. Sunny to mostly sunny skies return today, then temperatures start gradually warming through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

