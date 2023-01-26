ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny skies return with warmer temperatures to follow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday was a snowy day for just about everyone around the Western Slope. The snow started out in the northern higher elevations of the region through much of the morning and into the afternoon, then snow gradually moved down into the valleys late into the afternoon and through the evening hours as well. A cold front brought snow to an end overnight last night and into early this morning, clearing out skies and creating some icy conditions for many locations around the Western Slope, including in Grand Junction. Sunny to mostly sunny skies return today, then temperatures start gradually warming through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Sharp cold slowly eases through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Much of last night’s snow is still on the ground - not just on the Western Slope, but all across Colorado. That means we’re on a bed of ice, and the cold that results has been brutal in parts of the state. Dangerous,...
Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
District 51 starting two hours late

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
CPW sees impact on wildlife during winter months

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife have begun to see impacts on wildlife as snow continues to pile up. During the winter months, wildlife moves to lower elevations. Prolonged snow on the ground and cold temperatures have led to poor conditions in areas that are typically considered...
Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026. The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.
Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor. Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer...
New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Western Slope state representative is one of four pushing for a new measure they say will cut down on auto thefts, with the goal of making Colorado a safer place to live. Western Slope Republican Matt Soper co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. It will remove...
Denver law enforcement reacts to Tyre Nichols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and other charges. Law enforcement in Colorado and across the country are sharing their perspective on the case. “I think it’s important for the public to understand...
City Council discusses who should manage land banks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council chipped away at the ever-growing issue of affordable housing in Colorado during a workshop Monday night discussing who should manage affordable housing projects. Council members discussed land banking, a practice where a public or community-owned entity buys and stockpiles land...
Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search. “At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that...
DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because...
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense called witnesses to testify Monday against 21-year-old accused murderer Brian Cohee. Cohee is on trial for the murder of Warren Barnes. Cohee pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, though he admitted to the murder upon arrest in 2021. The defense brought a...
Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close. Today, defense attorneys called a witness they hope will persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes. Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform a...
