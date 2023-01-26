Read full article on original website
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
23-year-old killed in pedestrian crash near Waskom
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night after being struck by a freightliner truck tractor towing a utility trailer on I-20 near Waskom. According to DPS, a preliminary crash report found that the truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-20 when “the pedestrian ran into the roadway.” Hunter Dorram, 23 […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion on Toll 49 closed in Smith County after 18-wheeler crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of Toll 49 between FM 16 and Highway 69 north are closed in Smith County due to an 18-wheeler crash. Officials with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are asking travelers to use an alternative route.
DPS Trooper severely injured on I-45 near Corsicana
NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz was severely injured this morning while working a traffic crash on I-45 near Corsicana. DPS spokesman William Lockridge said he was taken to a Dallas hospital where he remains in serious condition. State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) commented about the injured trooper on Twitter."Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family," he stated. "STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared."This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
More than 23,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 23,340 residents are reportedly without power. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 13 […]
KSLA
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. The City of Bossier is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change. New traffic signal activated at Swan Lake Road at Innovation Drive in Bossier City.
No injuries reported after trees fall on 2 RV homes in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after trees fell on two mobile homes in the Tyler area Tuesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Wind Dancer off of Lavender Road in Smith County regarding a tree that fell one of the RVs. A woman and two dogs were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
KLTV
Oncor spokesman discusses response to power outages
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oncor spokesman said extra manpower is on hand to handle possible power outages in East Texas. Tom Trimble, the customer service east region manager for Oncor, said the main concern right now is trees falling and hitting lines. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 2,500...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
fox7austin.com
Winter weather in Texas: Multiple crashes & road closures due to icy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement is asking people to stay at home and off the roads freezing rain has caused icy conditions on roads, bridges, and flyovers. There were multiple crashes including one that involved a Travis County Sheriff's deputy and another that involved 10 vehicles in South Austin, leaving one person dead.
Fallen tree shuts down roadway on FM 16 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A large tree is blocking a roadway in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 16 East in Tyler. According to a Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook post, a large tree is blocking both lanes. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
DPS: Man killed after being struck by semi on I-20 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash around 7:10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, on I-20, just west of Waskom. DPS reports a semi, driven by...
KLTV
Henderson ISD off lockdown; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has pulled all campuses off lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it was notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. That lockdown was...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
Smith County constable rescues dog found on side of road with only a blanket
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is related to a recent animal hoarding situation in East Texas. A Smith County constable saved the life of a sweet, four-legged friend over the weekend. On Sunday, Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin received a call from a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Injuries reported after wreck at US 259, FM 2276 in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have reported injuries after a two-vehicle wreck at the US Highway 259 and FM 2276 intersection in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a deputy on the scene reported people are injured, and drivers should expect minor delays. RCOEM...
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody
UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash took place in Rusk County. The crash took place at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection. “Expect minor delays and expect presence of emergency vehicles so slow down out there,” said Rusk County OEM. No further information is available at this time. […]
KLTV
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
Officials search for missing Cherokee County elderly man with cognitive impairment
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen around noon Tuesday. Pablo Torres Martinez is Hispanic, 5’03’ and weighs 173 pounds. He has gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans, and black western boots, according to a Silver Alert that was issued.
Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement
The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
CBS19
