Baldwin County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County home with history of complaints demolished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in Escambia County, which the sheriff's office has described as a "drain on law enforcement," has been demolished. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they have answered over 200 calls for service at the residence on 501 South 1st Street. They also say numerous complaints have been filed by neighbors.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning in Escambia County. The incident happened at a home on Wisteria Ave. off of Kincaid Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says homeowners found bullet holes in their vehicles Monday morning. The shots were reportedly fired overnight.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family

Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WEAR

New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
PERDIDO, AL

