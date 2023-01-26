Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
WEAR
1 dead after shooting at Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead after a fatal shooting Tuesday morning at an Escambia County home, according to the sheriff's office. A homicide investigation is underway. Deputies were called to the home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy. near Lillian Hwy. around 11 a.m. Upon arrival,...
WEAR
Victim in fatal Escambia County house party shooting identified as 24-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family identifies the victim killed in a shooting at an Escambia County house party this past weekend as a 24-year-old man. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Pin High Drive. The sheriff's office says a man was shot in the chest before later dying from his injuries at the hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead in Escambia County shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
WEAR
Report: Navarre man caught with heroin, meth after deputy recognizes him at Taco Bell
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested in Santa Rosa County last week after a deputy recognized him and his vehicle at Taco Bell from prior incidents, according to an arrest report. According to the report, the deputy knew 34-year-old Ron Berry had been driving with a...
WEAR
Report: Santa Rosa County deputies discover dead dog in kennel, several malnourished pets
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged and a woman is wanted after deputies discovered a dead dog in a kennel and multiple other malnourished animals on a Santa Rosa County property, according to an arrest report. Anthony Harold Hopkins, 42, of Jay, was arrested last Thursday and...
6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
WEAR
St. Clair County judge denies bond for ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- A request for bond was denied Tuesday for the ex-boyfriend of Navarre mother Cassie Carli. Marcus Spanevelo, 35, is charged with kidnapping and the abuse of a corpse in connection to Carli's death. Spanevelo appeared in St. Clair County Court Tuesday for a hearing regarding...
WEAR
Escambia County home with history of complaints demolished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in Escambia County, which the sheriff's office has described as a "drain on law enforcement," has been demolished. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they have answered over 200 calls for service at the residence on 501 South 1st Street. They also say numerous complaints have been filed by neighbors.
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
1 dead after shooting at house party on Sunday in Escambia Co., ECSO investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning. ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ECSO said […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning in Escambia County. The incident happened at a home on Wisteria Ave. off of Kincaid Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says homeowners found bullet holes in their vehicles Monday morning. The shots were reportedly fired overnight.
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family
Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
WEAR
New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido
PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
Comments / 0