Despite the chaos caused by a late-noticed county meals program cancellation, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is using its resources to keep them going, at least temporarily. The Stoughton Area Senior Center is one of more than a dozen in the area that had been served by a county contract - most recently with Verona-based Little John’s Kitchen - until owner and chef Dave Heide announced on Monday, Jan. 23 the kitchen would suspend operations, citing a lack of funding and space.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO