Exploring The National Mustard Museum
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at Wisconsin
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene Therapies
stoughtonnews.com
Bosky and Ostrander: School library media specialists are vital
At the Stoughton Public Library, we love working with children and teens who attend story times and programs, participate in the Summer Library Program, and visit after school to check out books or just hang out with friends. But we’re also big fans of our colleagues in the Stoughton Area...
stoughtonnews.com
Still spry at 70: Norwegian Dancers highlight Norse Weekend of Fun
The Norse Weekend of Fun is, of course, about all things Norwegian. And this year’s events will highlight one group in particular - the world-famous Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers, who are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year. The group’s big celebration is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb....
stoughtonnews.com
Mary Jean Schneeberger
Mary Jean Schneeberger, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare with her husband Hans by her side. She was born in Stoughton on Nov. 2, 1950, the daughter of Arnold and Mary (Lacy) Thompson. Mary and Hans Schneeberger have been together since 1971, they were married on Nov. 13, 1976.
stoughtonnews.com
Senior center stepping up to fill void in meals programs
Despite the chaos caused by a late-noticed county meals program cancellation, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is using its resources to keep them going, at least temporarily. The Stoughton Area Senior Center is one of more than a dozen in the area that had been served by a county contract - most recently with Verona-based Little John’s Kitchen - until owner and chef Dave Heide announced on Monday, Jan. 23 the kitchen would suspend operations, citing a lack of funding and space.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Stoughton nearly knocks off Waunakee
Stoughton senior guard Maddie Reott had a big game, but the Vikings were clipped by Waunakee 65-62 on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stoughton High School. It marked the fourth straight conference loss for Stoughton, which drops to 7-12, 4-7 Badger East. The Vikings were looking to rebound from a 40-25 loss to Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Watertown High School.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Mason Pommerening leads McFarland past Stoughton
Junior Reis Nisius scored one goal, but the Stoughton boys hockey team couldn’t rally and lost to McFarland 7-1 on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Mandt Community Center. McFarland junior Mason Pommerening scored four goals to power the Spartans past the Vikings. The Spartans outshot the Vikings 50-18, including 17-5 in the first period when McFarland scored two goals. Stoughton (3-15, 2-8 Badger East) has lost four straight games.
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
stoughtonnews.com
League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9
The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County Community Housing Survey open until Feb. 9
The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy is asking residents across Dane County to participate in its Community Housing Survey between now and Thursday, Feb. 9 to share their thoughts on housing access and affordability. According to a Jan. 31 county news release, a significant shortfall of housing units available within...
