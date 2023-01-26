Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera of Springfield turned herself into police around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police were called to 200 block of Chestnut Street around...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Police arrest man allegedly violating restraining order in Russell
A man was arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order in Russell Monday night.
Three arrested in Springfield after four firearms seized, including three ghost guns
The Springfield Police Department seized a total of four firearms which included three “ghost guns” on Saturday.
Police locate possible armed suicidal person in Sturbridge
The Sturbridge Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police have located a person who was possibly suicidal and armed.
DA to release evidence in Brimfield’s Holly Piirainen homicide case
The Hampden District Attorney's Office will unveil evidence in the Holly Piirainen homicide case on Wednesday as it approaches the 30th anniversary of her death.
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
theberkshireedge.com
Police seeking information in Pittsfield shooting incident
PITTSFIELD — The Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a press release issued by Lieutenant John Soules, officers from the department responded to Zen’s Pub at 303 Tyler Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an employee in the crowded Holyoke Mall Saturday night told police he discharged his gun in self-defense and hit the wrong man. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle, Springfield, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault with...
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 'Innocent Bystander' At Holyoke Mall: DA
A 23-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with shooting a 33-year-old man, also from Springfield, to death at a Western Massachusetts mall from over the weekend, officials said. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was charged for fatally shooting Trung Tran at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke on Saturday, Jan. 28, Hampden County...
Pittsfield woman pleads guilty to stealing $138K from construction company
A Pittsfield woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny charges and sentenced to prison.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized four guns, including three ghost guns, this past Saturday night. Two ghost guns and another firearm were equipped with a Glock switch or sear selector switch that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or fully automatic firearm. Detectives also seized...
Longmeadow police release photos of Berkshire Bank robbery suspect
As Longmeadow police investigate a Monday-morning robbery of the Berkshire Bank, authorities are turning to the public to ask for more information about the unidentified suspects. A male and an unidentified accomplice reportedly robbed the bank at 138 Longmeadow St. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according...
westernmassnews.com
Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
westernmassnews.com
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of enticement of a minor
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Westfield firefighter has been found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor. Richard Paul was arrested in March 2021 after being accused of chatting online with someone he believed to be under the age of 16. Police said he reportedly intended...
TIMELINE: How the events occurred in the Holyoke Mall shooting
A Saturday night shooting at the Holyoke Mall left one innocent bystander dead. The suspect in this deadly incident appeared in court for the first time Monday morning.
