West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera of Springfield turned herself into police around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police were called to 200 block of Chestnut Street around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Police seeking information in Pittsfield shooting incident

PITTSFIELD — The Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a press release issued by Lieutenant John Soules, officers from the department responded to Zen’s Pub at 303 Tyler Street at around 10:30 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized four guns, including three ghost guns, this past Saturday night. Two ghost guns and another firearm were equipped with a Glock switch or sear selector switch that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or fully automatic firearm. Detectives also seized...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of enticement of a minor

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Westfield firefighter has been found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor. Richard Paul was arrested in March 2021 after being accused of chatting online with someone he believed to be under the age of 16. Police said he reportedly intended...
WESTFIELD, MA

