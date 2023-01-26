ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niall Horan Is Learning to ‘Follow My Heart’ as He Announces Comeback Single ‘Heaven’

By Tomás Mier
 5 days ago
NH3 is officially coming! On Thursday, Niall Horan announced that he’ll be finally dropping his single “Heaven,” the first taste of solo music from Horan in nearly three years, on Feb. 17.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan says about the song. “Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.”

“The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing,” he adds. “So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order link in bio.

Horan has been long-teasing the track on TikTok, where he’s shared short previews of the music to come. He also asked fans to visit a website — Heaven Won’t Be the Same — with the words “NH3 Loading…”

After announcing the single on his Instagram, Horan shared a new snippet of the upcoming track. “Doesn’t get, Doesn’t get/Better than, better than this,” he sings. “God only knows where this could go/And even if our love starts to grow/Out of control/And you and me go up in flames/Heaven won’t be the same.”

Aside from collaborations with artists like Anne-Marie on “Our Song” and Ashe on “Moral of the Story,” this is Horan’s first major release since his criminally underrated album, Heartbreak Weather , which he released in 2020. The track featured songs like “ Nice to Meet Ya ,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” and “San Francisco.”

“It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” the singer said on TikTok back in October. “But I just wanted to give you an update as to what’s going on. I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of. I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it.”

2023 is looking out to be a big year for the former One Direction member. He’s set to perform at Boston Calling and is scheduled to join The Voice ‘s panel of coaches in March.

Comments / 0

