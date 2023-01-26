ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Still spry at 70: Norwegian Dancers highlight Norse Weekend of Fun

The Norse Weekend of Fun is, of course, about all things Norwegian. And this year’s events will highlight one group in particular - the world-famous Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers, who are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year. The group’s big celebration is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb....
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Wrestling: Stoughton takes home Deerfield Scramble title

The Stoughton wrestling team had a pair of wrestlers finish first in their respective weight classes to lead the Vikings to the Deerfield Scramble title on Saturday, Jan., 28, at Deerfield High School. Stoughton celebrated Senior Night with a 43-27 Badger East dual win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan....
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys hockey: Mason Pommerening leads McFarland past Stoughton

Junior Reis Nisius scored one goal, but the Stoughton boys hockey team couldn’t rally and lost to McFarland 7-1 on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Mandt Community Center. McFarland junior Mason Pommerening scored four goals to power the Spartans past the Vikings. The Spartans outshot the Vikings 50-18, including 17-5 in the first period when McFarland scored two goals. Stoughton (3-15, 2-8 Badger East) has lost four straight games.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Mary Jean Schneeberger

Mary Jean Schneeberger, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare with her husband Hans by her side. She was born in Stoughton on Nov. 2, 1950, the daughter of Arnold and Mary (Lacy) Thompson. Mary and Hans Schneeberger have been together since 1971, they were married on Nov. 13, 1976.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9

The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
DANE COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Main Street in line for new restaurant

Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy