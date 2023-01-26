Read full article on original website
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Rural Missouri school districts will be scanning their servers for signs of planned violence
Dozens of rural school districts across Missouri will use specialized software to scan their servers and Wi-Fi internet traffic looking for signs of students who may hurt themselves or others. The Department of Justice is giving $2 million to the districts to purchase software and train staff to use it.
stlpublicradio.org
Goldie Taylor survived abuse in East St. Louis and drew on literary giants to find success
Goldie Taylor started teaching herself to read around age 3, sounding out the words written on billboards and above storefronts. She eventually moved on to encyclopedia volumes and, in middle school, the work of James Baldwin and other African American intellectuals. Along the way she endured years of abuse and sexual assaults, sleeping on the floor of her aunt’s living room in East St. Louis and receiving little emotional support from the adults in her life.
stlpublicradio.org
Illinois task force to study warehouse safety after Edwardsville tornado
An Illinois warehouse task force will soon begin work to recommend how to make the facilities safer following the Amazon warehouse collapse in December 2021. “The fact that we had such a tragic result makes me wonder if we don't need to look at those building codes and see that maybe Illinois needs to go above and beyond what's already expected,” said state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, who will serve on the 16-member Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
stlpublicradio.org
FEMA and community advocates want Metro East residents to review preliminary flood maps
Some Metro East residents may be mapped into a new flood zone — one that could require homeowners to purchase flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency held four open houses in various Metro East communities over the past two weeks to showcase the agency’s preliminary flood-risk maps for the area.
stlpublicradio.org
Tony Sanders named next Illinois State Superintendent of Education
Elgin’s U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders has been named Illinois’ next State Superintendent of Education. He will begin his term on Feb. 23. After a nationwide search to replace outgoing superintendent Carmen Ayala who is retiring after 40 years in education, the Illinois State Board of Education announced Sanders’ appointment during a special board meeting on Tuesday.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri is offering new high school diploma for working adults
In addition to an equivalency certificate, the State of Missouri now offers a second option to adults without high school diplomas. New workforce diplomas are awarded for online coursework, rather than for passing an exam. “The adult education and literacy classes and high school equivalency prepare people to take a...
Comments / 0