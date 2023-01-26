ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Related
stlpublicradio.org

Goldie Taylor survived abuse in East St. Louis and drew on literary giants to find success

Goldie Taylor started teaching herself to read around age 3, sounding out the words written on billboards and above storefronts. She eventually moved on to encyclopedia volumes and, in middle school, the work of James Baldwin and other African American intellectuals. Along the way she endured years of abuse and sexual assaults, sleeping on the floor of her aunt’s living room in East St. Louis and receiving little emotional support from the adults in her life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Illinois task force to study warehouse safety after Edwardsville tornado

An Illinois warehouse task force will soon begin work to recommend how to make the facilities safer following the Amazon warehouse collapse in December 2021. “The fact that we had such a tragic result makes me wonder if we don't need to look at those building codes and see that maybe Illinois needs to go above and beyond what's already expected,” said state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, who will serve on the 16-member Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlpublicradio.org

Tony Sanders named next Illinois State Superintendent of Education

Elgin’s U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders has been named Illinois’ next State Superintendent of Education. He will begin his term on Feb. 23. After a nationwide search to replace outgoing superintendent Carmen Ayala who is retiring after 40 years in education, the Illinois State Board of Education announced Sanders’ appointment during a special board meeting on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri is offering new high school diploma for working adults

In addition to an equivalency certificate, the State of Missouri now offers a second option to adults without high school diplomas. New workforce diplomas are awarded for online coursework, rather than for passing an exam. “The adult education and literacy classes and high school equivalency prepare people to take a...
MISSOURI STATE

