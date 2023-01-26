ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What should we make of the Colts performances against the Super Bowl teams?

The Indianapolis Colts were abysmal in 2022 but were competitive against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles who are in the Super Bowl. The stage is set for Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs to see which franchise will be the last team standing for the 2022 season. Many would argue that the Eagles and Chiefs are actually the two best teams. Both with 14-3 regular seasons, they have the league’s best records and were also the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. However, these two top teams have something else in common, they were both in a nail-bitingly close game with one of the worst teams in the league this season, the Indianapolis Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy