Take a Whopping $350 Off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
While laptops remain a more portable workstation than desktop PCs, it's hard to beat the convenience and portability of a tablet -- and now you can find powerful models that can give you the functionality of a full workstation, even when you're on the go -- and you won't have to pay an arm and a leg if you wait for good deals. Right now you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for just $500 during Best Buy's 1-day sale -- that's a savings of $350. But this deal expires tonight, Jan. 31, so act soon if you want to snag one at this price.
Save up to 42% on These Super Portable and Powerful Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
Life without music is unimaginable. For music enthusiasts like myself, having different ways to play your favorite tunes is important, and there's no better way to do that than with the right speaker. Right now on Amazon, Treblab is offering two of its portable Bluetooth speakers for just a fraction of their retail costs. Having tried and tested the brand's numerous headphones, I have no doubt these speakers are sure to deliver crisp sounds that'll please music lovers.
The Meta Quest Pro Is Getting a Limited $400 Price Drop
It's been less than three months since the Meta Quest Pro first went on sale, and it's already getting a $400 discount. The new price, $1,100, isn't permanent: It's only for one week in the US, and two weeks in the UK (where the price is dropping to £1,300). But it's a notable reduction for a headset that was widely criticized for its high price when it debuted last fall.
Select JBL Wireless Earbuds Are on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon Now
When it comes to wireless earbuds, there is a lot of different options on the market. Our own list of best wireless earbuds features 16 different options on it and that just covers a fraction of the market. With all the variety comes a wide swing in prices, but if you aren't looking to invest a ton of cash in a new pair of headphones, this deal is for you. Right now, Amazon has a few of JBL's popular noise canceling headphones on sale for just $50, a savings of 50% on each pair.
AT&T Accidentally Leaks Listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung S23 is set to be unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb.1, but an AT&T store in Atlanta didn't get the memo. On Monday, the store's website posted images of the phone, a description of its features, as well as all of its colorways ahead of its official launch.
Hi-Fi Rush: Hands-on with a Surprise New Rhythm Action Game
In a world where new games are subject to months-long (or years-long) pre-release campaigns, often leading to disappointment when the finished product can't live up to the hype (I'm looking at you, Cyberpunk 2077), a genuine surprise can be hard to find. Breaking this mold is Hi-Fi Rush, an unexpected...
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
Presidents Day Sales 2023: Best Early Deals, What to Expect and More
With Presidents Day just around the corner, sales are about to be taken up a notch. Expect all of the big retailers to launch major sales in the coming days and weeks leading up to Feb. 20, with huge discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to headphones, kitchen appliances, mattresses and furniture.
Save $99 on Apple's Latest iPad Air at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet market, with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets in 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a midsize screen and modern design.
Best Buy Launches 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save Hundreds on Laptops, TVs and More
Best Buy just launched a surprise 24-hour flash sale with hundreds of dollars in savings across its tech and home categories. That means you can score deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more -- but only until the end of the day. Whether you want to bag a new TV to watch the Super Bowl on, continue your fitness regime throughout the rest of 2023 or finally get in on the air fryer craze, now's the time to do it.
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy S23 Launch Live
Samsung's February Unpacked event is only one day away.. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, is expected to usher in the company's latest flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Today's the Last Day to Buy Windows 10 From Microsoft
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers after today, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
You Can Probably Try Out the Samsung Galaxy S23 In-Person Starting Feb. 1
Samsung will most likely unveil the Galaxy S23 series at Wednesday's Unpacked event in San Francisco. We expect to see the new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and while there's no official date for when these devices will ship after purchase, it's safe to say that it'll be a few weeks until people start receiving them.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Back Down to Its All-Time Low of $35
Media streamers are the low-cost way to upgrade your existing TV with the smarts to stream all your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and more without having to replace your set. Amazon offers a number of Fire TV stick models, but if you have a 4K TV and want to take advantage of fast, 4K high-definition streaming, our favorite Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max rises above the competition.
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
The Samsung Galaxy S22 has an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark, and it has an upgraded aesthetic. But we need so much more for Samsung to blow us away with its Galaxy S23, which is expected to debut Wednesday at Samsung Unpacked. In particular, I'd like...
HomePod 2nd-Gen: An Apple-Centric Experience with Quality Sound
The original Apple HomePod came out in 2018, right at the tail end of the smart speaker boom, and it was soon followed by the HomePod Mini. After a self-imposed lull, during which the original was discontinued, Apple has come seemingly out of nowhere with the new second-generation full-size HomePod, aka the HomePod 2.
Join CNET's Samsung Unpacked Watch Party as We Await the Galaxy S23
Samsung is very likely taking the wraps off the Galaxy S23 line Wednesday, and CNET will be reporting during the Samsung Unpacked event as part of a live watch party on CNET's YouTube channel. CNET's Justin Tech and Abrar Al-Heeti will be hosting live preshow and post-show discussions centered around...
Samsung Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy S23 Reveal Expected
Samsung is likely teeing up its next line of flagship Galaxy phones at its Feb. 1 event. Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked is likely to mark the debut of the Galaxy S23 line, showcasing the company's next line of high-end Android phones. The line is expected to continue to offer three models: a base Galaxy S23, a larger Galaxy S23 Plus and a luxury-level Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Refurbished Tablet Alert: Grab Amazon Fire or Kindles for as Little as $15
Somewhere in the realm between cellphones and computers is a sweet spot where tablets hit. While cellphones provide mobility and connection without Wi-Fi, computers can accomplish bigger tasks and aren't as portable. Tablets marry the components of the two devices while keeping things very simple. They're incredibly versatile tools that...
Peacock Shuts Off Free Tier for New Accounts
Peacock has dropped its free streaming option for new customers signing up for the NBCUniversal streaming service, a move that will prioritize its $5- and $10-a-month memberships going forward. Peacock eliminated its free, ad-supported tier for any new accounts as of Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter....
