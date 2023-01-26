ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos

Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
Updated NFL Draft order after Sean Payton trade for Saints, Broncos

Let’s take a look at the updated NFL Draft order following the Sean Payton trade involving the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. The Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl is currently taking place, as NFL teams and media to take a look at the senior prospects in the NFL Draft. As everyone was watching practices, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints finalized a bombshell deal.
Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive

The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Sean Payton trade package from Broncos gives Saints renewed hope

The New Orleans Saints are trading head coach Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos, and the return they are getting makes them big winners. The NFL head coaching carousel moved a bit slowly once the regular-season ended. Entering Tuesday, Frank Reich was the only head coaching hire of the cycle after agreeing to terms with the Carolina Panthers. For the Denver Broncos, they have set their attention on a variety of targets, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. It seemed as though the Broncos were swinging and missing, but finally, they hit their home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Sean Payton already has a plan to fix Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a plan as to how he can get quarterback Russell Wilson to improve from last season. After an exhaustive search that seemed borderline chaotic, the Denver Broncos have finally found their head coach. On Tuesday, the Broncos agreed to trade a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for head coach Sean Payton and a 2024 third-rounder. With that, the Broncos found their new head coach.
2023 Senior Bowl notebook: Jonathan Mingo shines on Day 1

MOBILE, Ala. — Ask 100 evaluators their favorite players from the first day of Senior Bowl practice, and you’re likely to get at least 75 different answers. The answer in this space? Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Watching Mingo work at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, you...
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes

Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
