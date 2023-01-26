WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although some light snow and flurries may be possible into the evening and overnight, most of the active weather will remain south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line where icy weather is likely through midweek. Temperatures will gradually begin thawing out as the week continues, and most of the state will see highs back above freezing as early as Wednesday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO