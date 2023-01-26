Read full article on original website
Back above freezing on Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arctic air will finally start releasing its grip on the Plains in the coming days as much of the area will finally be back above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend should continue for the remainder of the week, but there’s no chance of any moisture for Kansas in the next several days.
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
Kansas GOP legislators propose flat tax
The Clearwater Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed southeast of town on Monday. Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tony and Sherl Weatherbee didn’t hesitate to buy Super Bowl tickets Sunday night after the Chiefs punched their...
Push underway to implement flat tax in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A push underway in Kansas seeks to implement a flat tax in the state. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce already introduced its idea, a 5% tax for induvial income and the corporate tax rate. With new numbers released Monday, the department of revenue said it could cost the state about $1.5 billion in revenue, starting in 2025.
It’s slow, but a warming trend is coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although some light snow and flurries may be possible into the evening and overnight, most of the active weather will remain south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line where icy weather is likely through midweek. Temperatures will gradually begin thawing out as the week continues, and most of the state will see highs back above freezing as early as Wednesday.
