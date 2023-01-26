ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response

Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Sharonville cleared

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking lanes on northbound I-75 in Sharonville has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally through the area. Police have reopened the two left most lanes on I-75 in Sharonville after a crash had previously closed all lanes. WLWT's Katie Donovan was...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Metro bus and school bus crash

Man declared brain dead after being shot by police in Wyoming. What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?.
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
WYOMING, OH

