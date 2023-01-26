Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance
Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December.
WLWT 5
Body camera footage of police shooting of Joseph Fraser Jr. in Wyoming to be released
WYOMING, Ohio — In a video statement, Brooke Brady, chief of police in Wyoming, Ohio, described the moments before and after Joseph Frasure Jr. was shot at by two of her officers. "I have reviewed the body-worn video from all the officers," Brady said. "The officers fired four shots...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County identifies some of the money needed to relocate police shooting range
Some of the money to relocate a police gun range away from Evendale and Lincoln Heights has been identified. The estimated price tag is at least $27 million. Twenty-one million has been pledged by the county, Cincinnati and the federal government. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says the price tag for...
2 juveniles in custody after 2 homes shot in Dayton
Police said two homes were struck by gunfire, however, no one inside the residences was injured.
Fox 19
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WLWT 5
Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response
Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
Family: Man shot by police in Wyoming is brain dead
One person was shot by police in Wyoming, Ohio investigators said. According to a Wyoming police sergeant, it happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Durrell Avenue.
WLWT 5
Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly...
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto-theft from Fairfield Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 in Sharonville cleared
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking lanes on northbound I-75 in Sharonville has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally through the area. Police have reopened the two left most lanes on I-75 in Sharonville after a crash had previously closed all lanes. WLWT's Katie Donovan was...
Fox 19
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
Man hospitalized after Dayton shooting
The caller was driving the man to Miami Valley Hospital at the time of the call, police said.
Fox 19
Metro bus and school bus crash
Man declared brain dead after being shot by police in Wyoming.
WKRC
1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
Fox 19
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
