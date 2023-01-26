ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lewis postle
5d ago

what about the people that purchased the fireball whiskey in Ohio and other states I'm pretty sure it's been passed around in quite a few other ones not just the ones they mentioned

Christine Kramp
5d ago

It's pretty simple. If you're in a grocery/gas/convenience store it's a malt beverage because the license doesn't allow liquor sales. The bottle may look the same but it does not say that it is whiskey. The same goes for all those nasty "Moonshine look-a-likes" in Mason jars. It should just be labeled "vomit flavor enhancer"

