9to5Mac

Apple’s rumored headset needs more than an Apple Store app in VR to become a hit

It has been quite a while since we started hearing rumors about Apple’s mixed-reality headset. In recent months, a lot of extra details about the product have leaked out on the internet, as it is expected to be introduced sometime this year. Interestingly, one of these reports pointed out that Apple has been investing in an immersive Apple Store experience. But if the company wants the headset to become a hit, it will need more than just an Apple Store app in VR.
CNET

Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More

If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
9to5Mac

Samsung SmartThings app now supports Matter on iOS

Following the launch of Matter last year, Samsung SmartThings is now expanding support for the smart home standard over to its iOS app. Available today, the Samsung SmartThings app for iOS has been updated to support Matter. This addition was teased back at CES 2023 earlier this month, and comes following the addition of support for Matter in the SmartThings Android app last October.
9to5Mac

If you want a second-gen HomePod on launch day, you’re running out of options

The second-generation HomePod was announced just under two weeks ago, and there’s seemingly some pent-up demand for the product. According to the Apple Store Online, if you order a second-generation HomePod today, it might not arrive until the first week of March…depending on your color choice. Apple says...
9to5Mac

Facebook apps can deliberately drain iPhone and Android batteries, says former employee

A data scientist formerly working for Meta says that Facebook apps can deliberately drain the batteries of both iPhones and Android smartphones, in order to examine the effect of low battery power on app performance …. Facebook apps can deliberately drain phone batteries. The report implies that the “feature” has...
9to5Mac

Why should every small business be using Apple devices?

After a lot of planning, pitching, long nights, working weekends, and all the grinding required to get a business idea off the ground, you’ve finally gotten to the point where now you’re thinking more about hiring new employees, growth opportunities, and expansion strategies, rather than surviving month-to-month. Congratulations!...
9to5Mac

M2 Pro/Max vs M1 Pro/Max: How much faster are the newest Apple Silicon chips?

Apple launched its new M2 Pro and M2 Max custom silicon inside the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini machines. Along with more powerful CPUs, GPUs, and media engines, the chips support up to 96GB unified memory, and even 8K video output. Follow along for our detailed M2 Pro/Max vs M1 Pro Max comparison for how everything stacks up and how much of an improvement to expect.
9to5Mac

Apple Music Replay 2023 is here: Track your top songs, albums, and artists

Apple Music Replay 2023 is now rolling out for the new year. This is Apple’s “top songs by year” playlist that it makes available to Apple Music subscribers at the beginning of every year. You can also find additional details, like your top albums and artists, through the Apple Music Replay website…
9to5Mac

LinkedIn outage is causing lost admin access to company pages [Update: Fixed]

LinkedIn is suffering from widespread downtime this morning. The system-wide outage is affecting business administrators who are unable to access company pages. When navigating directly to your company’s LinkedIn page, it may appear as if you’re a regular user or not at all. Mixed reports claim that admins...
9to5Mac

Netflix details how it will prevent users from sharing their account password with others

Netflix last year announced that it has been working on a feature to prevent users from sharing their account passwords with others. The change was being tested in some countries as the company claims that users sharing their Netflix accounts hurts its revenue. Now Netflix has detailed how exactly it will prevent users from sharing their accounts.
9to5Mac

Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro now $49 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 8, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by $49 price cuts on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air 5. If you’re looking for a fitness companion instead of a must-have iPad accessory, we’re also tracking all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 styles from $349, not to mention Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Spotify paying subscribers pass 200M, but quarterly loss climbs almost 700%

The number of Spotify paying subscribers passed 200 million for the first time in the last quarter. The company added 10M new subscribers to hit 205M paid accounts, and 489M in total. However, the company – which has almost never posted a quarterly profit – saw a dramatic increase in its quarterly loss, year-on-year …
game-news24.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 is up!

It was apparent that almost all the Samsung Galaxy S23 features, expected to arrive in the coming days, were introduced before it was introduced. The Samsung new flagship February 1 will take place on Galaxy Unpacked. Today the device, which came in the air at the end of a new leak, is likely to cost more than its predecessor, which was released last year. Here are the details.

