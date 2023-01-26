Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple’s rumored headset needs more than an Apple Store app in VR to become a hit
It has been quite a while since we started hearing rumors about Apple’s mixed-reality headset. In recent months, a lot of extra details about the product have leaked out on the internet, as it is expected to be introduced sometime this year. Interestingly, one of these reports pointed out that Apple has been investing in an immersive Apple Store experience. But if the company wants the headset to become a hit, it will need more than just an Apple Store app in VR.
CNET
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
9to5Mac
Samsung SmartThings app now supports Matter on iOS
Following the launch of Matter last year, Samsung SmartThings is now expanding support for the smart home standard over to its iOS app. Available today, the Samsung SmartThings app for iOS has been updated to support Matter. This addition was teased back at CES 2023 earlier this month, and comes following the addition of support for Matter in the SmartThings Android app last October.
9to5Mac
If you want a second-gen HomePod on launch day, you’re running out of options
The second-generation HomePod was announced just under two weeks ago, and there’s seemingly some pent-up demand for the product. According to the Apple Store Online, if you order a second-generation HomePod today, it might not arrive until the first week of March…depending on your color choice. Apple says...
9to5Mac
Rumors: Foldable iPad in 2024 dismissed, Apple developing 21-inch ‘foldable notebook’
While Ming-Chi Kuo reported on Monday that a foldable iPad with a built-in kickstand could launch in 2024, that may have been a bit optimistic. Since Kuo made this claim, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ross Young have both said they’ve heard nothing about such a device being in the pipeline for next year…
How 5 major streaming services are cracking down (or not) on password sharing, from Netflix to Hulu
As Netflix prepares to charge for account sharing early this spring, other streaming services have been slower to take a stance on password swapping.
9to5Mac
Apple’s 2023 Back to School promo is back to free AirPods, in southern hemisphere
The Apple Back to School promo has traditionally offered students a pair of free AirPods, in addition to the usual education discount. That changed in the US last year, with Apple instead offering gift cards worth up to $150 – but the company appears to have switched back to AirPods this year.
9to5Mac
Facebook apps can deliberately drain iPhone and Android batteries, says former employee
A data scientist formerly working for Meta says that Facebook apps can deliberately drain the batteries of both iPhones and Android smartphones, in order to examine the effect of low battery power on app performance …. Facebook apps can deliberately drain phone batteries. The report implies that the “feature” has...
Why should every small business be using Apple devices?
After a lot of planning, pitching, long nights, working weekends, and all the grinding required to get a business idea off the ground, you’ve finally gotten to the point where now you’re thinking more about hiring new employees, growth opportunities, and expansion strategies, rather than surviving month-to-month. Congratulations!...
9to5Mac
HomePod 2 still leaves a lasting impression on wood surfaces, but power cable easily swappable
Reviews have landed for HomePod 2 ahead of the refreshed smart speaker arriving on Friday, February 3 to customers. Among the interesting details is HomePod 2 ring stain is an issue on wood surfaces, meanwhile, the power cable has been updated with a removable design. Shortly after the original HomePod...
9to5Mac
M2 Pro/Max vs M1 Pro/Max: How much faster are the newest Apple Silicon chips?
Apple launched its new M2 Pro and M2 Max custom silicon inside the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini machines. Along with more powerful CPUs, GPUs, and media engines, the chips support up to 96GB unified memory, and even 8K video output. Follow along for our detailed M2 Pro/Max vs M1 Pro Max comparison for how everything stacks up and how much of an improvement to expect.
How Apple Music is taking over its first Super Bowl Halftime Show
Back in September, Apple and the NFL announced that Apple Music would serve as the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, starting with Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023, with a performance by Rihanna. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Apple Music has announced “new and exclusive ways”...
9to5Mac
Apple Music Replay 2023 is here: Track your top songs, albums, and artists
Apple Music Replay 2023 is now rolling out for the new year. This is Apple’s “top songs by year” playlist that it makes available to Apple Music subscribers at the beginning of every year. You can also find additional details, like your top albums and artists, through the Apple Music Replay website…
9to5Mac
LinkedIn outage is causing lost admin access to company pages [Update: Fixed]
LinkedIn is suffering from widespread downtime this morning. The system-wide outage is affecting business administrators who are unable to access company pages. When navigating directly to your company’s LinkedIn page, it may appear as if you’re a regular user or not at all. Mixed reports claim that admins...
9to5Mac
Netflix details how it will prevent users from sharing their account password with others
Netflix last year announced that it has been working on a feature to prevent users from sharing their account passwords with others. The change was being tested in some countries as the company claims that users sharing their Netflix accounts hurts its revenue. Now Netflix has detailed how exactly it will prevent users from sharing their accounts.
Twitter now wants to become a payments platform to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal
Since Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, the company has been looking for new ways to increase its revenue. But now it seems that Musk is about to take a step that will take the company’s services far beyond just a social network, as he’s interested in turning Twitter into a payments platform to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal.
9to5Mac
Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro now $49 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 8, more
All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by $49 price cuts on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air 5. If you’re looking for a fitness companion instead of a must-have iPad accessory, we’re also tracking all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 styles from $349, not to mention Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Tech giants could get bill for European 5G infrastructure; Apple potentially included
Under a proposal currently being discussed, tech giants could be asked to help pay for European 5G infrastructure, with Apple potentially on the list of companies receiving a bill. The European Union is planning to consult on the idea of asking companies which generate a lot of Internet bandwidth to...
9to5Mac
Spotify paying subscribers pass 200M, but quarterly loss climbs almost 700%
The number of Spotify paying subscribers passed 200 million for the first time in the last quarter. The company added 10M new subscribers to hit 205M paid accounts, and 489M in total. However, the company – which has almost never posted a quarterly profit – saw a dramatic increase in its quarterly loss, year-on-year …
game-news24.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 is up!
It was apparent that almost all the Samsung Galaxy S23 features, expected to arrive in the coming days, were introduced before it was introduced. The Samsung new flagship February 1 will take place on Galaxy Unpacked. Today the device, which came in the air at the end of a new leak, is likely to cost more than its predecessor, which was released last year. Here are the details.
Comments / 0