Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO