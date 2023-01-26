ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

GOP State Assembly Speaker Doubts Medical Marijuana Legalization In Wisconsin Unless Lawmakers Reach 'Middle-Ground Consensus'

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) doesn’t believe medical marijuana legalization in the state has a chance this year. In a recent interview on “UPFRONT,” Vos pointed out that lawmakers are still divided on the issues. “We’re not that close,” Vos said. “I think it’s unlikely unless we can figure a way to find some middle-ground consensus."
WISCONSIN STATE
TerrAscend Well-Positioned For The Expected Launch Of Maryland's Adult Use Cannabis Program

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER closed its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, a medical dispensary in Cumberland, Maryland. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of $10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Exclusive Brands Opens Its Sixth Cannabis Dispensary In Michigan

Exclusive Brands, Michigan's vertically integrated cannabis company, announced the grand opening of Exclusive Brands’ Lowell adult-use cannabis dispensary, the company’s sixth retail location in the state of Michigan. The new store’s grand opening event will run from February 3-5, 2023 at 2384 W. Main St., Lowell, MI 49331....
LOWELL, MI
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

