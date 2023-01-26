Read full article on original website
This Southern State Could Start Weed Sales In 2024, Legal Marijuana Coming To MO & More Reg Updates
Virginia Could Kick Off Pot Sales In 2024 If This Bill Gets Green Light In General Assembly. Virginians might be able to buy recreational cannabis under a bill that is set to be reviewed by General Assembly, reported 8News WRIC. On Friday, the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee members...
GOP State Assembly Speaker Doubts Medical Marijuana Legalization In Wisconsin Unless Lawmakers Reach 'Middle-Ground Consensus'
Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) doesn’t believe medical marijuana legalization in the state has a chance this year. In a recent interview on “UPFRONT,” Vos pointed out that lawmakers are still divided on the issues. “We’re not that close,” Vos said. “I think it’s unlikely unless we can figure a way to find some middle-ground consensus."
TerrAscend Well-Positioned For The Expected Launch Of Maryland's Adult Use Cannabis Program
TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER closed its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, a medical dispensary in Cumberland, Maryland. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of $10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Colorado's Psychedelics Bill Advances: Gov. Polis Appoints Natural Medicine Advisory Board
Following the state’s new psychedelics law, Colorado governor Jared Polis (D) has appointed 15 members to serve on the Natural Medicine Advisory Board, created to ensure psychedelics research occurs as well as to provide policy recommendations on the measure’s provisions. The board is now composed of specialized researchers,...
Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More
During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media. But there's more. “We still think there are...
Exclusive Brands Opens Its Sixth Cannabis Dispensary In Michigan
Exclusive Brands, Michigan's vertically integrated cannabis company, announced the grand opening of Exclusive Brands’ Lowell adult-use cannabis dispensary, the company’s sixth retail location in the state of Michigan. The new store’s grand opening event will run from February 3-5, 2023 at 2384 W. Main St., Lowell, MI 49331....
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
