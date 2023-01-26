ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 13

Pat Tahsler
5d ago

I remember going to that park with my family when I was a child I'm 65 now I remember going on the roller coaster and It scared the life out of me now I just laugh at it my kids and my grandchildren went there also I hope it continues on and on we all love it.

Reply(1)
9
Gwendolyn Dyer
5d ago

I remember going to Memphis Kiddie Park as a child! I use to have so much fun! I have taken my nieces and nephews (whom are now in their late 30's) there and now the take their own children! I only hope and wish that the Park stays open! *Prays To His Family*

Reply
5
Dana Tack
5d ago

My 2 kids are in their mid 20s. They enjoyed playing there when they were children !!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools. Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other. “Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis. Willis is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Funeral plans announced for John Adams, longtime Cleveland drummer, baseball fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced funeral arrangements for legendary drummer John Adams who died Jan 30. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to donate to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund. The 501c3 fund was created by John to financially support students, individuals, and organizations in the arts, including music, dance, visual and industrial art. Information on donating via check or PayPal can be found at www.johnjadamsscholarship.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s most iconic fans, John Adams, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Cleveland Guardians. Adams was known for trying not to miss a game, and beating the rally drum from the bleachers at Municipal Stadium and then Progressive Field. Adams...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 wanted in murder of Cleveland man arrested by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested two people Tuesday morning wanted by Cleveland police for murder. U.S. Marshals identified the suspects as Amira Duncan, 24, and Dajhawn Taylor, 27. According to a news release, Duncan and Dajhawn were involved in the murder of Victor...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy