19 yr old Georgia woman wanted in connection with Germantown stabbing

By Jessica Yakubovsky
 5 days ago
Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police are searching for a woman from Georgia in connection with a fatal stabbing in Germantown.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street on January 23rd on 11:50a.m. for a person screaming. Police and medics found a 25-year-old white male on the 3rd floor bathroom with a stab wound to the neck. The victim was pronounced on the scene at 11:55 a.m.

The victim was identified as Alwaleed Algheraibi.

Police say, 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is wanted for the stabbing. Rodgers is from Columbus, Georgia, and she may be driving a 2017 Black Kia Sorento with the tag: CUS-1413

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nicole Marie Rodgers, Philadelphia Police are urging you to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to her arrest.

