houstonherald.com
Inmate dies at state prison at Licking
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died early Saturday, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. Alan Lancaster, 39, was pronounced at 12:32 a.m. Lancaster was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and kidnapping, all from St. Louis County. He had been...
ozarkradionews.com
Plato woman arrested for Meth
West Plains, MO. – A Plato woman was arrested following a traffic stop near Hartville on January 22. A Wright County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 38 near Hartville shortly before 6 p.m. The driver, Ashley Hutsell, age 37 of Plato, was initially arrested for...
ozarkradionews.com
Oregon County Sheriff’s Office reports Jan 30, 2023
On 01/23/2023, the Alton Police Department arrested Colt Arrant of Alton on Driving while Revoked/ suspended. He was released on 01/23/23 on an O.R. Bond. On 01/23/2023, Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Golden of Mammoth Spring AR on stealing $750.00 or more a class D Felony. On 1-23-23 he was released on a $25,000.00 Corporate Surety Bond.
howellcountynews.com
Defense, not Murder
Damian Henry has been acquitted of murder charges after a Howell County jury found he acted in defense of a friend when he shot a man in April. Henry, 23, of West Plains was charged first degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022. Since his initial interview with...
houstonherald.com
Police issue citations in DWI – drugs investigation
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Nathaniel R. Kalnas, 21, of 3009 Courtney Drive at Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated – drugs, operating a motor vehicle with no operable taillights and no insurance after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road at about 7:35 p.m. Jan. 17.
kjluradio.com
St. James man arrested with numerous stolen items and substantial amount of meth
A Phelps County man is behind bars for a multitude of crimes, including stolen items and drugs. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office reports it worked with numerous agencies Saturday to serve a search warrant at a home in St. James. During the search, officers seized numerous stolen and defaced firearms, outdoor gear, power tools, numerous vehicles, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested after exiting stolen "tiny home"
A Crawford County man is arrested for stealing numerous items including a tiny home. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to White River Loop near Cherryville on Saturday after receiving information about the location of a possible stolen tiny home that was reported earlier this month in Steelville.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested on three offenses, state patrol says
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday morning in Texas County on a trio of charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Cabool, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County DWI warrant and charged with driving while revoked/suspended – second offense and DWI – drugs – prior offender.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested on drug charges following long-term undercover investigation
A Phelps County man is facing drug charges following what police are calling a “long-term” narcotics investigation. Brandon Deluca, 44, of Rolla, was charged earlier today with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21
A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
Two arrested in Rolla after police seize fentanyl, meth
ROLLA, Mo. – Two people are behind bars after police recovered fentanyl, meth and other illegal drugs during a warrant search in Rolla. Police arrested Brandon M. Deluca, 44, and Jessica M. Inman, 35, in the investigation. On Thursday, a task force consisting of Rolla officers and other agencies...
kjluradio.com
Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence man in serious condition following crash while driving intoxicated
West Plains, MO. – An Eminence man is in serious condition after a Saturday morning crash. Harley Nash, age 21, was flown by AirEvac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after he wrecked his 2003 Chevy 1500 on Highway 106 near Eminence. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report,...
kjluradio.com
Two EMTs injured when ambulance overturns on slick roads in Maries County
Two emergency responders escape with minor injuries after their ambulance overturns on slick roads in Maries County. The Osage Ambulance District reports two medics were responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries last night around 5 p.m. when their ambulance slid off the road and overturned onto its side.
kjluradio.com
Several pets killed in Phelps County house fire
Several pets are killed in a house fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Highway C, just north of Doolittle, Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a one-story, wood frame home. There were several vehicles in the driveway so crews began an interior attack to search for victims. No one was home at the time. The heavy fire conditions forced crews to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside.
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
KYTV
Man accused of setting up camera in Cabool, Mo., convenience store bathroom posts bond
Missouri company Parent ProTech is working to keep kids safe online around the world. Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
Pulaski county crash ends with one person in serious condition and one dead
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A crash resulted in the death of one man near Buckhorn. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, on January 28, at 9:50 p.m., the driver, Timothy B. Nolan, 43, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree on Riddle Road, four miles north […]
ozarkradionews.com
Mountain Grove Man Seriously Injured
Willow Springs, MO. – At 11:10am on the morning of January 30th, a 66-year-old Mountain Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident. John Harness, 66 of Mountain Grove was the driver of a Ford F150. Harness traveled off the right side of the roadway in this accident, but there is no detail as to why.
