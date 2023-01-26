Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Clayton Police Report for January 2023
CLAYTON, CA (Jan 31, 2023) — This report details police activity for the Clayton Police Department during the month of January, 2022. January 13 – 6400 Clayton Rd. Minor Injuries. Arrests. January 7 – being stopped for Vehicle Code violations. January 16 – Rachel Ranch Ct. DUI:...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported on Interstate 580 Near Castro Valley
On the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 580 near Castro Valley in Alameda County. The pedestrian crash occurred shortly after 5:10 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at the northbound Interstate 238 connector in Ashland, according to investigators.
contracosta.news
Concord Police Arrest Two For DUI
Jan 6, 2023 – 2 arrests. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect
SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer
SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
SFPD investigates deadly shooting in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation. Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 and SR-13 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-80 in Oakland on the morning of Friday, January 27, 2023. The traffic collision was said to have occurred shortly after 9:50 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the southbound State Route 13 connector. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash...
Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay
A jackknifed big rig in Richmond that caused a fuel spill and a crash between seven cars and a big rig in Vacaville created traffic issues on westbound I-80.
contracosta.news
Jan 17-24: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between January 17-24 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 1/21 – Reserve Dr: SON WAS SHOT IN EYE BY AIRSOFT GUN, DENYING MEDICAL. SUBJS TOOK OFF IN RED FORD F150. RP SAYING 3 VEHS SHOT TOWARDS SON. J/O 5MIN AGO.
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
SFist
Oakland Police Department Reportedly Facing Lawsuit for Alleged “Ghost Pursuit” that Resulted in Death of Bystander
Amid the Oakland Police Department’s turmoil, the department is now reportedly also facing a lawsuit from the family of a man that died after being struck be a vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase by police, according to KRON4. The man, 27-year-old Lolomanaia “Lolo” Soakai, reportedly died from a...
