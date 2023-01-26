A Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way on I-86, without headlights, causes head-on catastrophe. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO