Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Riverfront Development Continues to be at the Forefront for City of Warren
WARREN, Pa. – When it comes to the riverfront development in the City of Warren, there are a lot of different ideas about what should be done. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that it’s an undertaking that is vital to the long-term success of Warren.
yourdailylocal.com
Editorial: A Full Dialogue Needs to Happen When It Comes to School Reconfiguration
The Warren County School District Board of Directors certainly appears headed down a familiar road. Based on discussions during Monday’s work session, reconfiguration (a/ka/ closing a high school, or dare we say it . . . consolidation) will be the word du jour for most of the spring in Warren County.
yourdailylocal.com
Forker is Tionesta Builders Supply West Forest Student of the Month for January
TIONESTA, Pa. – Freshman Esther Forker is the inaugural Tionesta Builders Supply/Your Daily Local West Forest Measuring Up Student of the Month. Forker earns the honors for January 2023. She was chosen by the school for the award because of the “incredible academic record she has accomplished over the...
yourdailylocal.com
Measuring Up: Tionesta Builders Supply/Your Daily Local Forest Area Students of the Month
Starting in January 2023, Tionesta Builders Supply and Your Daily Local began honoring a Student of the Month from both West Forest and East Forest Schools. The student from each school will be chosen by the school and can be either an elementary or a high school student. The student...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Spike in Warren County, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are once again up in western Pennsylvania, with an average of $3.865. AAA East Central reported that Warren’s average gallon of gas was $3.889, while it is $3.886 in Bradford and $3.869 in Erie. Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the...
yourdailylocal.com
Community Blood Bank to Hold Drive at WGH
WARREN, Pa. – Community blood bank will be hosting a blood drive at Warren General Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2. The drive will go from noon until 5 p.m. All blood types, especially type-O, are needed. Community Blood Bank donors who give in February will be entered to win...
City of Erie continues to cite large property described as an ‘eyesore’
One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The former site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors. City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the property. One […]
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
wesb.com
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families
OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families.
explore venango
Oil City Man Desperately Seeking a Kidney Donor
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City resident Dennis Perry is desperate for help. After a successful liver transplant 23 years ago, he is now in need of a new kidney. “I’m praying that I can find a warm heart that will match up to my blood type,” Dennis said. “It’s hard to find the right donor. Blood type has to match—I’m type O positive—and antibodies have to match, too.”
Residents of busy Erie boulevard not pleased with City’s plans for neighborhood
Homeowners on Greengarden Boulevard are organizing to fight against the City of Erie’s plans to build a bike path. That bike path is said to run on both sides of the road. The city’s bike path will not only eliminate on-street parking for residents of Greengarden Blvd., but they say that there are some serious […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
wellsvillesun.com
NYS State Police detail double fatal accident near Jamestown
A Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way on I-86, without headlights, causes head-on catastrophe. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
explore venango
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
wellsvillesun.com
Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville
A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
Community rallies behind victims of wrong-way I-86 crash
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown community is coming together to help a family who lost their loved one in a head-on car crash on I-86 this past weekend. People are rallying to help the Town family after 57-year-old Todd Town died when a car driving the wrong way on I-86 collided with his pickup […]
explore venango
Oil City Couple Accused of Locking Their Three Children in Room With Padlock, Abusing Them
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is in hot water for allegedly abusing their three children over the course of approximately three years. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Roger Lee Bosley Jr. and 38-year-old Courtnie M. Winters, of Oil City, on January 16, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Comments / 0