Warren County, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Spike in Warren County, Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are once again up in western Pennsylvania, with an average of $3.865. AAA East Central reported that Warren’s average gallon of gas was $3.889, while it is $3.886 in Bradford and $3.869 in Erie. Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Community Blood Bank to Hold Drive at WGH

WARREN, Pa. – Community blood bank will be hosting a blood drive at Warren General Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2. The drive will go from noon until 5 p.m. All blood types, especially type-O, are needed. Community Blood Bank donors who give in February will be entered to win...
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

Fugitive of Justice

A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TAPinto.net

Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families

OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.  Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families. 
OLEAN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Desperately Seeking a Kidney Donor

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City resident Dennis Perry is desperate for help. After a successful liver transplant 23 years ago, he is now in need of a new kidney. “I’m praying that I can find a warm heart that will match up to my blood type,” Dennis said. “It’s hard to find the right donor. Blood type has to match—I’m type O positive—and antibodies have to match, too.”
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

NYS State Police detail double fatal accident near Jamestown

A Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way on I-86, without headlights, causes head-on catastrophe. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Anna J. Witherup

Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
OIL CITY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville

A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Community rallies behind victims of wrong-way I-86 crash

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown community is coming together to help a family who lost their loved one in a head-on car crash on I-86 this past weekend. People are rallying to help the Town family after 57-year-old Todd Town died when a car driving the wrong way on I-86 collided with his pickup […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Couple Accused of Locking Their Three Children in Room With Padlock, Abusing Them

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is in hot water for allegedly abusing their three children over the course of approximately three years. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Roger Lee Bosley Jr. and 38-year-old Courtnie M. Winters, of Oil City, on January 16, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA

