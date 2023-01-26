Mrs. Violetta Jane Swykert, age 79 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 22, 1943, in Chattanooga, TN. She worked most of her life as an RN. She was the head nurse at the Hawaiian Gardens in California, and was also the head nurse at several facilities here in Roane county. She was a natural-born caregiver and loved her profession, as she loved taking care of her elderly patients and others. She even got to help deliver most of her grandchildren. She was a world traveler as well. She rode elephants in Thailand, visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and had also been to numerous other countries such as England, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, and visited almost all 50 states. She and her husband made many trips in their RV and would often spend some of their trips camping. She was a shopper as well and enjoyed her bling and everything “bedazzled”. She dearly loved her family and taking care of them. She was a member of the Lawnville Church of Christ in Kingston. She is preceded in death by her parents: Winfred Sampson Hamby & Bessie Givens Duke; sister: Patricia Kilpatrick; and brother: Robert Hamby. She is survived by:

