Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
bbbtv12.com
Robert Lee Woods, age 75
Robert Lee Woods, age 75, of Kingston passed away January 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1947, in Wartburg and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He attended New Midway Baptist Church when his health permitted. He retired after 29 years of working at the K-25 and Y-12 Nuclear Plants in Oak Ridge. Robert enjoyed camping with his family and dirt track racing at Wartburg and Spring City, known as the Woods Racing team. He loved his grandkids and spending time with them. His favorite saying was Confucius says, “Better you than me.” Preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Charlie” Woods & Estie Woods; Brothers, James & Betty Woods, Gary “Pete” Woods, and Charles Woods; sisters, Betty & Bobby Hawn, June & JC Francis, Donna Sue Woods, Dorthy Woods, and Mary Magdaline Woods; brothers-in-law, Steve Walker, Mack Hall, and Eddie Lemons; father-in-law, Kenneth Clinton.
bbbtv12.com
Ralph Edward Davidson Sr, Rockwood
Mr. Ralph Edward Davidson Sr., age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was a member of Phillippi Primitive Baptist Church. He is preceded by his parents: Bossie and Eunice Davidson, two grandchildren: Isiah Jones and Ralph Zykel Davidson, one great-grandchild: Kaleel Love, brother: Willie James Davidson. Survivors include:
bbbtv12.com
Argie Marie Bell, Clinton
Argie Marie Bell, age 90 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN. Argie was devoted to her family, and loved her children, grandchildren, and brothers. She was a loyal UT Football and Basketball fan of both Men and Ladies. Argie loved to travel and was an Air Force Veteran. She was always proud of her children’s accomplishments. Argie was the daughter of the late Beulah Johnson Williams. In addition to her mother, Argie is proceeded in death by her son Michael Bell, her brothers; Herman Williams, Joe Williams, Fred Williams, and Tommy Williams.
bbbtv12.com
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
bbbtv12.com
Emma Clara Broglin Crabtree, 82
Emma Clara Broglin Crabtree, also known as Buster to all her friends and family, was born on April 21, 1940, and passed on January 29, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Roane County to Walter & Debbie Broglin. The love of her life was her husband, Doyle Edward Crabtree who passed in 2006, her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren. Ed and Emma were married for 50 years.
bbbtv12.com
Willard Dean Reynolds, Oliver Springs
Mr. Willard Dean Reynolds, age 61 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was preceded in death by his Father, Willard “Bill” Reynolds; Mother, Theda Lois Branham Reynolds;. Step-mother, Betty Reynolds; Brothers, Allen and Dennis Reynolds. He is survived by his...
bbbtv12.com
Jimmie Nell Starring, 94, Rockwood
Mrs. Jimmie Nell Starring, age 94 of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Harriman, TN. She was born July 17, 1928, to George Bowen and Lula Bell Freeman in Anderson, AL., in Lauderdale county. She and her sister Annie were later adopted by Mr. Alexander Presley and Sally Presley. Alexander Presley worked for the Army Corp of Engineers. Jimmie and Annie lived along the Tennessee River during the construction of the dams. They were at Wilson Dam in Florence, AL, and moved to the Kentucky Dam where Mr. Presley worked as a tugboat operator. After working at the Kentucky Dam, they moved to Hales Bar Dam and lived on the river where Alexander was a lock keeper where they stayed for several years. During that time Jimmie went to Jasper High School. Later they moved to Watts Bar Dam in Spring City, TN where she worked for Southern Silk Mill as a bookkeeper. It was here that she met her husband Charles Starring and they got married in 1950. They moved to Rockwood, TN in 1953 and began raising their children. Jimmie and Charles bowled in a league for many years. Later she worked for Scandlyn Lumber Company in Rockwood, TN as a bookkeeper for some 15-plus years. She was also a faithful member of the Rockwood First Baptist Church and she was a member of their Joy Fellowship group. She is preceded in death by her parents: George Bowen and Lula Bell Freeman; husband: Charles Starring; sister: Annie Hayes; and adopted parents: Alexander and Sally Presley. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Werner R. “K” Koelln, 88
Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Werner R. “K” Koelln, 88, left this life for a far better place on January 28th, 2023 at home peacefully in Kingston Tennessee, surrounded by loving family. Chief K, as he was respectfully referred to, is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Shirley P. Koelln. Born in Hamburg, Germany September 5th, 1934, as a young man he came to America and joined the US Air Force shortly thereafter. He became a US citizen while serving as an Airman. He loved to say, “German by birth, American by choice”. He loved his country and served a distinguished 30-year US Air Force career for our great nation. He is survived by his son, Walther, his wife Roxann, his daughter Cindy, his son Kevin and his wife Joy, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest easy, Dad, blue skies, and Fly Safe!
bbbtv12.com
Lisa Robbins, Rockwood
Ms. Lisa Robbins, age 55 of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. She was preceded in death by her first parents: Willis and Geneva Manis. And one sister: Glena Branstetter. She is survived by two brothers: Sonny Manis and Charles Manis. And One sister: Tammy Manis.
bbbtv12.com
Douglas Cagle, Rockwood
Mr. Douglas Cagle, age 69 of Rockwood passed away on January 25, 2023, at his home. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife: Mary Alice Cagle. His parents: Eva Mae & Wilber Cagle. Two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter:...
bbbtv12.com
Malissa G. Peters, Harriman
Malissa G. Peters age 56 of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Malissa Peters, more than anything, loved being a Nanny and a Mom. She came from a struggle in the start of life and she found her freedom and bliss in getting to know and love her wonderful grandchildren. She spoke fondly of her Daddy and would always say he was her greatest inspiration. She missed her late husband, Darren, who brought so much love, joy, and comfort into her life. She shared a love of pranking and joking with her two beloved sons, Matt and Markus Peters. All who knew her speak of Malissa’s infectious laughter and warm heart. She was a beacon of light and a friend to so many. People say that later in life, and in her journey to free herself from addiction, she had grown into someone that advocated a drug-free life. She wanted people to know that happiness is instead found in the moments spent loving others. And while she was passionate about being free of addiction, she always understood the struggle it is to leave it behind and had such compassion for those that struggled with it.
bbbtv12.com
James (Jim) Michael Dagley, Clinton
James (Jim) Michael Dagley of Clinton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Jim was born on January 22, 1949, to the late Dewey Lee and Margaret Louise Singleton Dagley. He was the most loving husband, father, “Papaw”, and brother a family could ever ask for. He was a 1967 graduate of Clinton High School. Jim and Treva were married for 47 years. They are faithful members of the Clinton Church of God. Jim helped build the church and took care of the church grounds for many years. James served 4 years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and 1 year in the Army Reserve. He was a chemical operator at Y-12 for 38 years. He loved working on cars and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. James was a man of few words, but you could not find a more faithful friend and worker. He loved helping others. He will be so missed by his family and friends.
bbbtv12.com
Gary Ray Nichols, Clinton
Gary Ray Nichols, age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home following a period of declining health. He was born on October 10, 1953, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Sandy Gordon and Mannie Burnette Raby Nichols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jean Brock Nichols.
bbbtv12.com
Leona Flatford, 97, Clinton
Leona Flatford, age 97, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Willow Ridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Maynardville, TN on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. Leona was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church located here in Clinton. She was a homemaker that loved taking care of her children. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of Leona’s favorite things to do was spend time with her family, especially going out to dinner. Leona was a classy lady with elegant style who will be remembered for her love of fashion, all things sparkly, and her accessories.
bbbtv12.com
Elizabeth Jane Bailey, Tenn Mile
Elizabeth Jane Bailey, “Jane”, age 78, previously of Ten Mile, TN passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born on July 25, 1944, in Pensacola, Florida. Jane was first a mother and a homemaker and also had a career as...
bbbtv12.com
Samuel A. Agana, Oliver Springs (formerly from Las Vegas, NV)
Samuel A. Agana 79 of Oliver Springs formerly from Las Vegas Nevada passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He worked as a front desk Motel Clerk for many years in Las Vegas. He is survived by children: Gerald Agana and wife Denise of...
bbbtv12.com
Violetta Jane Swykert, Kingston
Mrs. Violetta Jane Swykert, age 79 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 22, 1943, in Chattanooga, TN. She worked most of her life as an RN. She was the head nurse at the Hawaiian Gardens in California, and was also the head nurse at several facilities here in Roane county. She was a natural-born caregiver and loved her profession, as she loved taking care of her elderly patients and others. She even got to help deliver most of her grandchildren. She was a world traveler as well. She rode elephants in Thailand, visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and had also been to numerous other countries such as England, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, and visited almost all 50 states. She and her husband made many trips in their RV and would often spend some of their trips camping. She was a shopper as well and enjoyed her bling and everything “bedazzled”. She dearly loved her family and taking care of them. She was a member of the Lawnville Church of Christ in Kingston. She is preceded in death by her parents: Winfred Sampson Hamby & Bessie Givens Duke; sister: Patricia Kilpatrick; and brother: Robert Hamby. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
TBI, UCSO investigate fatal fire
Investigators with the TBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are probing the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire that resulted in “multiple fatalities.” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire in the Lutrell community that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
Comments / 0