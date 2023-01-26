Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office crime numbers and trends from 2022
(Hillsboro) Some of the crime numbers for 2022 have been counted and released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is in charge of Platoon 2 with the sheriff’s office. He says vehicle thefts are actually down a bit from 2021. In 2022 detectives saw a...
KMOV
New hire in detective unit credited for Jefferson County’s high stolen vehicle recovery rate
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Car thefts have increased across the region. But, one county is reporting a massive crackdown on the crime plaguing the greater St. Louis area. Kevin Moore is a lifelong Jefferson County resident. He and his wife live off Seckman Road in Imperial. “I’ve had things stolen...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In Two Jefferson County Accidents
(Jefferson County) Five people were injured in two separate accidents Sunday in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says the first one happened on Route A at Pioneer Road when a Ford F-350 turned into the path of another truck. Zachary O’neal of Cadet was seriously injured in that accident, while Amy Morgan of Cadet and Charles Voigt of Hillsboro sustained moderate injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
suntimesnews.com
Two arrested in connection with UTV theft in rural Chester
CHESTER, Ill. – Randolph County, Illinois Sheriff Jarrod Peters has announced the arrest of two Marissa, Ill. residents in connection with the November 28, 2022 theft on Schwenk Road in rural Chester, Ill. Authorities have charged 39-year-old Gary Fuller and 39-year-old Sarah Fuller with one count of burglary each.
mymoinfo.com
Crawford County Man Arrested for Stealing Tiny Home
(Cherryville) A Crawford County man, who allegedly stole a house, was arrested Saturday after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a search warrant to search a property in Cherryville. A news release from the sheriff’s department says the “tiny home” was found on that property on White...
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Hit in Washington County
(Washington County MO) A Mineral Point woman, Amanda S. Kean, is suffering serious injuries after she was struck by an SUV Saturday evening just before 6 o'clock in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports Kean was walking east in the westbound lanes of Old Highway 8 when she was struck by an SUV driven west by 47 year old Tanya A. Wood of Mineral Point. Kean was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Wood was not injured.
lakeexpo.com
20-Year-Old Woman Killed In Icy Road Crash On Hwy 50
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash on Highway 50. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at around 6:20 p.m., Bridget Burgoon, age 20, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle lost control on a slick highway and spun out into the path of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 43-year-old Chad Guendelsberg.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County
A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County
A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen allegedly rides ATV at Arnold City Park, damages grass
Arnold Police are trying to identify a teenage boy who reportedly rode an ATV in a grassy area at Arnold City Park, causing about $100 in damage. The boy allegedly was seen riding the ATV and doing doughnuts near the old tennis courts at the park on Bradley Beach Road, police reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
mymoinfo.com
Work on Horine Road train trestle pushed back to February
(Festus) The scheduled work to renovate and improve the train trestle on Horine Road in Festus has been pushed back to next month. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says with so many pieces and entities involved it was difficult for the railroad to schedule all of them at once. Camp...
advantagenews.com
East Alton man charged with stealing car
An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
advantagenews.com
Local road crews deal with slick roads
A number of accidents and fender benders Sunday night into Monday morning were caused by light freezing precipitation that was a little more than what some road crews expected. It doesn’t take much ice on the roads to cause problems, and Sunday’s icing backed up traffic for miles on area interstates – mostly in Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
KMOV
Plow drivers, first responders busy as freezing rain causes chaos on St. Louis roadways
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Plow drivers and first responders across the St. Louis region have been working around the clock since Sunday night after freezing rain caused havoc for unsuspecting drivers. Monday morning, plow drivers with American Snow and Ice had been on the roads for more than 18 hours,...
