Sporting News

Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Fred VanVleet, featuring Clippers, Suns

Fred VanVleet finds his name in the rumor mill ahead of this season's trade deadline. While VanVleet is coming off of a season that saw him earn the first All-Star selection of his career, he has a $22.8 million player option in his contract for 2023-24, making him a potential unrestricted free agent in the offseason. As noted by NBA insider Marc Stein, Toronto's struggles and VanVleet's desire for a "lucrative new contract" make his future with the Raptors unclear.
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN

