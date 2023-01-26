ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has the following road closures listed in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather

Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

INSIDE THE RING: “El Azteca” returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ returns to Texas in May and July

Bluey the beloved blue heeler from Australia is returning to Texas after a stop in San Antonio last December. The touring stage show “Bluey’s Big Play,” which is based on the wildly popular kid’s television series, will make stops in Austin and Houston. “Bluey’s Big Play”...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Recipe: Texas Red Chili

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy