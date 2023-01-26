Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
KSAT 12
LIVE 11a Saturday: Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio once again for the annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, a free parade that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The festivities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb....
KSAT 12
San Antonio nonprofit provides rehabilitation services, employment for blind and vision impaired
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind has been empowering the lives of thousands of people with vision loss. The nonprofit provides low vision clinics, education, career support, youth and adult programs. It employees about 500 people. Tanya Ingram says it has transformed her life. Ingram...
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is not opening warming centers despite many area schools and businesses closing due to the wintery weather. The city website says warming centers will “re-open again as required.”. A spokesperson for the city told KSAT Tuesday morning that “warming centers...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
KSAT 12
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has the following road closures listed in...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program
A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said. Offered twice a...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
KSAT 12
INSIDE THE RING: “El Azteca” returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.
KSAT 12
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ returns to Texas in May and July
Bluey the beloved blue heeler from Australia is returning to Texas after a stop in San Antonio last December. The touring stage show “Bluey’s Big Play,” which is based on the wildly popular kid’s television series, will make stops in Austin and Houston. “Bluey’s Big Play”...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
KSAT 12
Family of Maria Llamas confirms remains found in 2021 positively identified as missing loved one
SAN ANTONIO – The family of Maria Jesus Llamas says the skull found near the Poteet Flea Market in 2021, where her purse had been found a month after her disappearance, matched Llamas’ DNA. Margie Llamas, Maria Llamas’ daughter, confirmed the match via a Facebook post, saying, “We...
KSAT 12
Here’s where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – From elegant dinners and speed dating to waffle bars and jewelry pop-ups, there are plenty of things to do in the Alamo City if you are looking to get in the Valentine’s Day mood. Here are some of the events taking place around the city...
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
All of the San Antonio-area restaurants Guy Fieri has visited on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Based on the amount of times Guy Fieri has visited local restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's safe to say the Alamo City could also be dubbed Flavortown.
KSAT 12
Recipe: Texas Red Chili
SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
