Marsh and Ostrander to be honored at Power of the Purse luncheon on March 4
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two women from the community are honored every year during the Branch County United Way’s Power of the Purse event for their service and community involvement. The honorees this year are Angie Marsh from Southern Marsh Realty who was selected as the Woman of...
New Panda Express coming to Lansing Township
Panda Express is coming to Eastwood Towne Center with a drive-through restaurant. The project was approved Dec. 6 by the Township Board.
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
Why Kalamazoo wants to lay down ‘breadcrumbs’ of fun downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- To be more inviting for people walking downtown, the city of Kalamazoo wants to open up parts of Arcadia Creek and make city alleys and other routes more engaging, with breadcrumbs of fun along the way. The idea is to help people in one area of the...
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
MSP: Teen missing out of Kalamazoo located
State police are urging people to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo.
More than 308 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans provided by Battle Creek VA Medical Center
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center has provided 308 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. According to Medical Center officials, permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community...
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
Westbound I-94 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound I-94 reopened Monday afternoon after being closed for several hours. The closure took place on I-94 in Chelsea, near Main Street. Police said a semi truck lost control due to the snow and jack-knifed, which caused other vehicles to crash. The crash had three semi trucks and three passenger vehicles involved.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
