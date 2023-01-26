ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
ELKHART, IN
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing

Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Westbound I-94 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound I-94 reopened Monday afternoon after being closed for several hours. The closure took place on I-94 in Chelsea, near Main Street. Police said a semi truck lost control due to the snow and jack-knifed, which caused other vehicles to crash. The crash had three semi trucks and three passenger vehicles involved.
CHELSEA, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
963xke.com

Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Fox17

I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...

