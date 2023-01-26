Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
Voices: Andrew Tate isn’t the only form of hate schools are tackling in the classroom
It might seem like an obvious question, but how should right-thinking people really respond to the kind of online hate spread by people like Andrew Tate?Seemingly every week we are faced with a new horror show from the digital Wild West. Misinformation movements like Q-Anon and antivaxxers have become mainstream, with representatves in US Congress and British parliament. The madness is, it seems, infectious.But it isn't just new lies that the internet perpetuates – it's hideous old tropes, too. To help mark Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow, the UCL Centre for Holocaust Education has just published findings from a report...
msn.com
The Origins of Black History Month in the US
The Origins of, Black History Month in the US. In 1915, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). ASHNLH committed itself to the research and promotion of Black American achievement. If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition ... and it stands in danger of being exterminated, Carter G. Woodson. In 1926, Woodson declared the second week of February, "Negro History Week.". The idea was a hit among teachers and its popularity grew. In 1969, Black educators and students at Kent State University were the first to propose a "Black History Month.". The following year, the university became the first to celebrate February as Black History Month. The annual celebration was first recognized by a U.S. President in 1976. President Gerald Ford called upon citizens to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans ...". Since then, February has been has been designated by every president as Black History Month.
Phone Arena
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
With over 25 states banning the use of short-form video app TikTok on state-owned devices, it comes as no surprise that the ban has been extended to public schools in these states. With parent company ByteDance located in China, there have been numerous concerns about the app collecting users' personal data and even capturing keystrokes to learn passwords and other information.
Exclusive: Extremists raised $6.2 million on crowdfunding websites in 'heyday' of financing
Researchers tracked campaigns across 10 crowdfunding sites. "I would consider this to be the heyday of extremist funding," one says.
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0