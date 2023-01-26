Read full article on original website
campussafetymagazine.com
Palm Beach Teachers Who Don’t Lock Doors Could Be Fired
West Palm Beach, Florida – The Palm Beach County School Board has officially approved some upgraded security measures on campus. One of the most significant improvements is the adoption of a panic button, which can be used for a wide variety of situations, including medical emergencies, security issues, lockdowns, and minor disturbances, reports WPBF. Every school employee in the district has been issued a panic button.
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
cw34.com
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
cw34.com
Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Schools hoping to fill hundreds of positions during first job fair of 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is preparing for its first in a series of job fairs this year. The district has hundreds of openings in multiple departments, and is hoping for a big turnout to fill them. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
More Antisemitic Flyers Found In Palm Beach, 4 Men Cited For Littering
The Palm Beach incident happened on Saturday, then on Sunday another 150 packets of hate messages were found in yards in a north West Palm Beach neighborhood.
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
cw34.com
Police chief to attend Town Hall in West Palm Beach on Memphis, safety
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Leaders say they do not want what happened in Memphis to happen in West Palm Beach. The controversial arrest and death of Tyre Nichols made headlines across the country. Last Friday, the city of Memphis released body camera video of five Black officers beating Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later. The officers all face second-degree murder charges. A sixth officer was relieved of his duties on Monday.
pacechronicle.com
Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida
BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
WPBF News 25
Stabbing victim taken to hospital after collapsing at West Palm Beach Dunkin' Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. One person is in the hospital after collapsing at a Dunkin' Donuts in West Palm Beach following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police said two people were involved in an altercation that ended in a person...
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse. Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape. The small dog was covered in burns and lessons […]
Lake Worth communities concerned after series of car burglaries, thefts
Dozens of residents in two Lake Worth communities woke up Monday morning to find their cars either broken into or stolen.
wqcs.org
IRSC Awarded $1.9 Million PIPELINE Grant for Excellence in Nursing Education
Fort Pierce - Monday January 30, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has received a $1,942,959 award from the Florida Department of Education as part of the Florida College System (FCS) PIPELINE (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) program. PIPELINE funding rewards performance and excellence among nursing education programs at Florida College System Institutions and school district postsecondary technical career centers.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES
January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
cbs12.com
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Lawrence Padgett and Marqavious McCatty, of Royal Palm Beach, are free after being charged with third-degree murder in 2017 death of man whose girlfriend died after birth to twins three days later.
