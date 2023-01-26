ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

campussafetymagazine.com

Palm Beach Teachers Who Don’t Lock Doors Could Be Fired

West Palm Beach, Florida – The Palm Beach County School Board has officially approved some upgraded security measures on campus. One of the most significant improvements is the adoption of a panic button, which can be used for a wide variety of situations, including medical emergencies, security issues, lockdowns, and minor disturbances, reports WPBF. Every school employee in the district has been issued a panic button.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Police chief to attend Town Hall in West Palm Beach on Memphis, safety

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Leaders say they do not want what happened in Memphis to happen in West Palm Beach. The controversial arrest and death of Tyre Nichols made headlines across the country. Last Friday, the city of Memphis released body camera video of five Black officers beating Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later. The officers all face second-degree murder charges. A sixth officer was relieved of his duties on Monday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pacechronicle.com

Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC Awarded $1.9 Million PIPELINE Grant for Excellence in Nursing Education

Fort Pierce - Monday January 30, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has received a $1,942,959 award from the Florida Department of Education as part of the Florida College System (FCS) PIPELINE (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) program. PIPELINE funding rewards performance and excellence among nursing education programs at Florida College System Institutions and school district postsecondary technical career centers.
FORT PIERCE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES

January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

