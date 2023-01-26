ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Depression, Dementia, PTSD: How Ketamine is Changing the Game

Depression, dementia, and PTSD are all conditions that can significantly affect an individual’s quality of life. However, Ayan Wellness in Lakeland offers a new treatment option showing promising results: Ketamine therapy. Ketamine, a medication initially used as an anesthetic, has been found to have rapid and significant antidepressant effects....
LAKELAND, FL
bungalower

Go Fund Me launched for local chef

Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
WINTER PARK, FL
stetson.edu

Be Seen at Stetson

Stetson has a new university branding campaign to attract students. And, please pardon the pun, the campaign must be seen to be believed. Well, that’s not really a must, but the campaign does come by virtue of adventurous ambition, copious research, more than a dash of creativity and very high hopes to bolster enrollment.
DELAND, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Winter Haven

Trulieve Cannabis announced the opening of a new medical marijuana dispensary in Winter Haven, Central Florida. Located at 6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd., the doors opened at 9am on Saturday, January 28th, with ongoing regular hours of 9am – 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 8pm on Sunday.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals

TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton

Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
PLANT CITY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

America’s Deadliest Beaches

There are multiple beaches across the US to choose from, and they can be a great day out. With the golden sandy beaches, the hot weather, and the view of the ocean, it can create the perfect spontaneous day to spend quality time with your loved ones. However, amongst those...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL

