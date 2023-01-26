Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Depression, Dementia, PTSD: How Ketamine is Changing the Game
Depression, dementia, and PTSD are all conditions that can significantly affect an individual’s quality of life. However, Ayan Wellness in Lakeland offers a new treatment option showing promising results: Ketamine therapy. Ketamine, a medication initially used as an anesthetic, has been found to have rapid and significant antidepressant effects....
bungalower
Go Fund Me launched for local chef
Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
stetson.edu
Be Seen at Stetson
Stetson has a new university branding campaign to attract students. And, please pardon the pun, the campaign must be seen to be believed. Well, that’s not really a must, but the campaign does come by virtue of adventurous ambition, copious research, more than a dash of creativity and very high hopes to bolster enrollment.
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
positivelyosceola.com
Dr. Aaron Walton Joins Osceola County Animal Services as Staff Veterinarian
Dr. Aaron Walton, a veterinarian with more than 26 years of experience in small animal medicine, has joined the Osceola County Animal Services team as their staff veterinarian. Walton is an advocate for the injured or ill animals that often arrive at Animal Services – either because they are lost,...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
westorlandonews.com
New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Winter Haven
Trulieve Cannabis announced the opening of a new medical marijuana dispensary in Winter Haven, Central Florida. Located at 6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd., the doors opened at 9am on Saturday, January 28th, with ongoing regular hours of 9am – 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 8pm on Sunday.
click orlando
Masked culprits rob USPS worker in Altamonte Springs, officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A United States Postal Service worker was robbed by as many as four people wearing ski masks in Altamonte Springs, according to a spokesman with USPS Inspection Service. USPS said the robbery happened Friday just an hour after an attempted robbery of an Orlando postal...
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
plantcityobserver.com
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton
Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
travellens.co
America’s Deadliest Beaches
There are multiple beaches across the US to choose from, and they can be a great day out. With the golden sandy beaches, the hot weather, and the view of the ocean, it can create the perfect spontaneous day to spend quality time with your loved ones. However, amongst those...
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
