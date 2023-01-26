Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterward. Here’s a transcription of the locker room speech (note: the video was...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles will win the 2023 Super Bowl, says predictive analytics model
While the Super Bowl may still be two weeks away, predictive analytics experts Dimers.com have already crowned the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII champions. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia earned a 31-7 victory in that meeting with San Francisco, and the team will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.
How to watch LeBron James and Lakers at Knicks (1/31/23): time, TV, odds, FREE live stream
LeBron James is only 117 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Assuming he plays Tuesday night against the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he’ll have an opportunity to close that gap even more. TNT is carrying the game, which will start at 7:30 p.m....
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Free Live Stream (1/29/23): How to watch AFC Championship, channel, time, betting odds
WATCH: fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream. QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals, winners of three straight vs. KC, erased a 21-3 deficit last year to defeat the Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead and run off to Super Bowl 56. Burrow, leaning on a sensational set of receivers like Ja’Marr Chase,...
